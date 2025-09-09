Sussex farming leader welcomes huge public support on Back British Farming Day

A Sussex farming leader has welcomed a huge show of public support for the industry on Back British Farming Day.

The NFU’s latest Farmer Favourability Survey results were released on Back British Farming Day on Wednesday and revealed the public has voted farmers as the second most respected profession in the UK for the third year running1.

The survey demonstrates the public really values farmers for producing high-quality food, caring for animals and protecting the countryside – often in the face of extreme weather and economic pressures. Ranking farmers and growers second only to our fantastic nurses, the survey also found:

92% people feel it’s important Britain has a productive farming sector.

89% say British farms should grow as much food as possible to support national food security.

More than three-quarters of respondents trust British food more than food from the rest of the world.

With new Ministers in Defra, there is an opportunity to make farming’s case strongly to a new top team.

As the NFU took Back British Farming Day once again to Westminster, it is calling on government to recognise and reflect on this continued public support with policies that truly value domestic food production and farming’s environmental delivery.

NFU East Sussex Chair Martin Hole, who farms on the Pevensey Levels, said: “

“I am delighted to see the huge public support for our farmers continues and this is something I feel regularly from the people here.

“Farming is vital to Sussex and we are proud to feed the nation, protect the countryside and drive the economy.

“Back British Farming Day is an opportunity to highlight the important role our farmers play in producing quality, healthy, nutritious, traceable and affordable food.

“British farmers uphold world leading animal welfare standards, support the environment and are the first line of defence for nature recovery.

“The farming industry is going through some major challenges and the NFU continues to champion our farmers and works to find solutions.

“We need politicians to truly value home grown food production and deliver policies that will help to secure a positive future for British farming and for the protection of the British countryside.”

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “British farming is the bedrock of the country’s largest manufacturing sector – food and drink – worth over £150 billion to the economy and supporting more than four million jobs. Just as we rightly celebrate the strength of our food and drink sector, we must also recognise and invest in the people who make it possible: our farmers and growers.

“Back British Farming Day is about recognising the value of our farmers – not just for the food they produce, but for the role they play in our communities, our economy and our environment. And clearly, the public is behind us.”