Sussex festive wreath takes crown at national BCTGA awards

Christmas came early for Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm, near Battle, after winning a national wreath competition for the second year running.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm scooped the UK British Christmas Tree Growers’ Association Celebrity Choice Wreath which was handmade by team member Ann Zeal Bland using foliage from the farm. It featured reindeer and Father Christmas.

The winning wreath, which was created with fun in mind, was chosen by celebrity farmer Joe Seels - a farmer from Yorkshire who has become a YouTube and TikTok sensation. There were around 50 entries this year from around the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe said the Catsfield entry was the only wreath which had direct appeal for children and that was what he felt Christmas was about for him.

Clive and Emma receiving award

Clive Collins, owner of Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to win the Celebrity Choice Wreath competition again. Ann is very talented and has been making wreaths for our shop for a number of years. It’s a magnificent start to this year’s festive season.” From Friday 14th November, the farm’s festive shop will be filled with a dazzling range of wreaths and decorations, alongside their famous selection of Christmas trees — making it the ultimate festive destination in Sussex.

The shop boasts the largest selection of Christmas decorations in Sussex, delivering a complete Christmas experience with excellent customer service.

Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm has been creating Christmas magic in East Sussex for over 30 years, with a mission to deliver top-quality trees, festive decorations, and unforgettable seasonal experiences. Come for a tree, leave with a smile.