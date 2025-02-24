Sussex film-maker draws on her personal experiences to explore 'the darker side' of elite gymnastics

A former elite gymnast turned film-maker has told how traumatic experiences whilst training in the sport have inspired her latest work.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton-based Sofia Piletto trained in gymnastics from the age of four, and says the psychological and emotional abuse she both suffered and witnessed has inspired the short movie Golden, which she has written and directs.

It focuses on 13-year-old Victoria, a successful elite gymnast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the eve of her biggest competition to date, she battles with the prospect of a life outside of gymnastics after a decade of “training” at the hands of her coach, her own mother.

Actors Miranda Everitt and Tilda Hixon Carter in a still from the movie

As Victoria comes to reject her life and future career, her mother’s obsession with Victoria’s “dreams” unravels before her eyes.

The teenage gymnast is played by Tilda Hixon Carter, whose previous credits include the award-winning The Jury: Murder Trial which screened on Channel 4 last year.

Tilda, who lives in Brighton, is a student at Sylvia Young Theatre School in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her mother is played by Miranda Everitt, who trained at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in London.

Director, Sofia Piletto

Her previous credits include two sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Festival with Bite Size theatre and TV work including EastEnders and The Money Show.

A Kickstarter campaign has been launched to help fund production of Golden, with more details available at kickstarter.com/projects/golden2025/golden-0?ref=project_link

Sofia, who is in her final year at the University of Sussex, said: “Unique to any sport, gymnastics is bred on the success of young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This in turn is a breeding ground for psychological abuse, eating disorders and anxiety.

“We intended to showcase the darker side to gymnastics, away from the medals and sponsorships."

Sofia, who has been making films for six years, said: "This is by far my most ambitious and challenging project to date.

"For over eight years of my life I was a competitive elite gymnast and I have experienced first hand the blood, sweat and tears that it takes to train at an elite level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am excited that this project, which has been over three years in the making, is finally being brought to your screens."

Whilst Sofia acknowledges that in recent years there have been huge efforts to improve the culture for gymnasts, she believes the work will still resonate.

She added “I hope people will see themselves in Victoria.

“Working with a large crew and shooting on location, as well as working with professional actors, my aim for Golden is to create a film that hopefully can help bring change.”

Golden will be screened at film festivals upon completion.