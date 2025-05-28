Sussex food and wine sector explores digital tools for industry-wide benefits

A bold project in Sussex is using digital innovation to transform food and wine production for the better, with key support from the University of Brighton.

The Growing Sussex project aims to develop the region’s agricultural and wine industries by integrating advanced private 5G technology, paving the way for smarter, greener farming practices while creating new opportunities for the local economy.

As a core delivery partner, the University of Brighton is launching a dedicated 5G network – a secure wireless network that allows devices to communicate faster and more reliably – at its Moulsecoomb campus. This hub will serve as a centre for research, skills training, and technological development – helping participating producers and growers adopt data-driven, sustainable growing methods.

Led by West Sussex County Council in partnership with the University of Brighton, Boldyn Networks, and other key stakeholders, the initiative brings together researchers, tech specialists, educators, and industry professionals to co-develop innovative agricultural solutions that can be used to enhance efficiency, productivity, and sustainability, while driving tangible, lasting environmental change. You can find the full list of partners here.

Exploring technology’s role in sector growth

University of Brighton researchers from its School of Architecture, Technology and Engineering will collaborate with local growers and producers to explore how emerging technologies – such as sensors and drones – can optimise crop monitoring, resource use, and environmental impact.

By leveraging the power of technology to process vast amounts of data in real time, the project hopes to enable food growers and wine producers to make informed decisions, boost yields, and reduce waste while lowering their carbon footprint.

To drive these innovations, the University is appointing a dedicated research fellow in Electronics and Communications Engineering. Over a two-year period, this specialist will explore how digital networks can be effectively applied to smart growing and producing, with a focus on:

Training crop and wine producers and college staff through workshops and hands-on demonstrations.

Conducting research with local colleges and rural producers to identify how technology can improve agricultural processes.

Sharing insights through reports, presentations, and conferences.

Supporting teaching and mentoring in partner colleges.

Developing new research initiatives for future projects.

Working alongside the research fellow, academics led by Principal Investigator Dr. Zuhaib Khan will design bespoke training programmes, ensuring regional producers and students gain practical experience with data-driven solutions.

Beyond research, the University is working closely with local colleges to embed digital skills into their teaching, ensuring students are equipped for emerging tech-focused roles in agriculture and beyond.

Professor Imran Rafiq, Dean of the School of Architecture, Technology and Engineering at the University of Brighton, said: “The Growing Sussex project represents a transformative opportunity for our region's agricultural industries. By integrating advanced 5G technology, we are paving the way for smarter, greener practices that will not only enhance efficiency and productivity but also drive sustainable environmental change.

“The collaboration between researchers at the University of Brighton, tech specialists, and industry professionals will foster innovation and create new opportunities for the local economy. We are excited to be part of this groundbreaking project and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our community."

Skills and training for the future

Supported by £3.8 million from the Department for Science and Technology’s 5G Innovation Regions programme, the Growing Sussex project combines modern technology with traditional agricultural knowledge in the aim of:

Developing smarter, more sustainable farming practices through AI, data analytics, and sensor-driven decision-making.

Equipping the local workforce with essential digital skills by working with colleges to integrate digital skills into curriculums.

Fostering collaboration between researchers, industry leaders, and local growers to drive innovation in food and drink production.

Supporting the scalable expansion of private 5G and wireless infrastructure, future-proofing the region’s agricultural sector.

Steve Waight, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member with responsibility for Digital Infrastructure said: “Our wider county of Sussex presents fertile ground for growers and education centres to adopt advanced digital technologies in sustainable food, drink and plant production helping to achieve food security, reduce carbon and maximise energy efficiency.

“By putting education at the centre of our approach we are ensuring that our growers’ workforce is digitally skilled and equipped to use modern technology in their workplace - be it field, farm or vineyard – and generating a cyclical demand within the sectors to invest in it. Having the University of Brighton on board to research the benefits of data driven decision making in growing practice and to train digitally skilled analysts and data managers, we expect to open up employment opportunities to students and workers who might otherwise not consider horticulture, agriculture or viticulture as a career choice for them.”

Fionnuala Furmston, Country Manager UK, private Networks, Boldyn Networks, said:“We are dedicated to revolutionising agriculture through cutting-edge, secure technology. By harnessing the power of private 5G networks, we aim to unlock transformative applications such as precision farming and smart irrigation systems. This innovation will empower growers and producers to enhance their operational efficiency, boost productivity, and promote sustainable practices. It will provide agricultural workers with the critical digital skills necessary to compete and succeed in this rapidly changing environment.”

Building on its strong reputation for innovation and environmental leadership, the University of Brighton remains committed to supporting the sustainable evolution of Sussex’s food and drink industry.

By integrating advanced technology with greener farming practices, Growing Sussex aims to set a new benchmark for the future of agriculture.