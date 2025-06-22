Sussex Freemasonry celebrates their dedication to the Sussex 2028 Festival at the MCF Annual Ball in Brighton

In a landmark moment of the evening, Robbie Raggio presented a cheque for £170,513 to Christopher Moore, the Provincial Grand Master of Sussex. A staggeringly significant sum as a symbol of the dedicated fundraising by the PFRC, from individuals, and supporters across Sussex.

“On behalf of the Festival Committee that cheque is to go to the MCF, Our Festival. I hope we carry on raising money for you, your successor Neil Austin and to the Province. We are proud to do it.”

Christopher Moore praised Robbie Raggio and the Festival Committee for their hard work and dedication, Les Hutchinson Chief Executive of the MCF for the incredible £50,000 a day grants and support given Nationally to good causes and to all those who supported the Ball. A shining example of what Freemasonry can accomplish when united by a shared cause, Chris Moore said,

“This money did not come from selling raffle tickets, it came from those Masons and non masons who have been so very very generous and we entrust it to the Masonic Charitable Foundation and that trust will not be misplaced.”

The Ball was a night to remember, not just for its carnival charm and vibrant atmosphere, but for what it represented: the enduring strength of the Masonic community and its power to make a difference.

A milestone in the Sussex 2028 Festival. A legacy in the making.

The Provincial Fundraising Committee…What will they do next?

1 . Contributed Freemasons, wives and partners Enjoying some of the evening’s entertainments. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Chris Moore praising Robbie Raggio Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Sussex Freemasons putting the Fun into Fundraising. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Bidding for prizes. Photo: Submitted