Sussex Freemasons Community Engagement has excellent positive results

By Laurence Arnold
Contributor
Published 6th Jun 2025, 09:34 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 11:32 BST

Brighthelmstone Lodge No.8042 in Sussex recently donated an interactive whiteboard to the Inclusion Department at Seaford Head School, significantly enhancing the learning environment for students with special educational needs (SEN).

Teachers have reported increased participation and improved concentration among the students, as the technology allows for more personalised and stimulating lessons.

The whiteboard has become a valuable tool in fostering both academic development and confidence, making a meaningful difference in the educational experience of these learners.

