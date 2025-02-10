Sussex Freemasons supports St Wilfrid’s Hospice

St Wilfrid’s Hospice has been given a cheque for £5,000 by Sussex Freemasons.

Mike Harris, Sussex Masonic Giving's Chair of Trustees, visited the hospice to present the money to Medical Director, Dr David Barclay, and Trusts and Foundations Fundraiser, Emma Osborne.

“Sussex Freemasons have long been proud supporters of St Wilfrid's Hospice with local Eastbourne lodges making a difference by supplying equipment and funding,” Mike said.

“The Sussex Masonic Charitable Foundation have been able to give ongoing financial support and has even supplied two vehicles for use by the community team. The hospice gives such an amazing service to the community we live in.”

(Left to right:) Dr David Barclay, Mike Harris and Emma Osborne

Sussex Freemasons are also set to fund new computer tablets for patients on the Inpatient Unit, to the tune of £600.

Emma Osborne said: “We are absolutely delighted that the Sussex Masonic Charitable Foundation has chosen to generously support St Wilfrid’s again. It means so much to us given the challenges we’re currently facing – the ongoing support of the Sussex Masons is more vital than ever before.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.