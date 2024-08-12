Sussex gamekeeper rewarded for outstanding work in preserving grey partridges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sussex gamekeeper has been recognised for his outstanding work to preserve populations of grey partridges.

Charlie Mellor from Arundel in West Sussex was presented with a Special Presentation Award by the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) at an awards ceremony at the Game Fair, which was held at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire last month.

The award recognised Mr Mellor’s outstanding work in grey partridge preservation as part of the Peppering Partridge Project on the Norfolk Estate, Arundel, West Sussex where he is the head gamekeeper.

BASC South East regional director, Michelle Nudds said: “Mr Mellor’s contribution to nature conservation and the work of the team on preserving partridges in the region is exemplary and deserving of this recognition. Mr Mellor is a prime example of just how committed to nature shooters are.”

Mr Mellor receiving his award from BASC chairman Eoghan Cameron.

The project, started in 2002, was awarded the Purdey Gold Award in 2010 for bringing back breeding grey partridges to the area.

Peppering is now one of the most successful biodiversity recovery projects of its kind in Europe and is a great example of how shooting and conservation can work hand-in-hand to improve habitats and biodiversity.

Mr Mellor said: “It is a great honour to receive BASC’s Special Presentation Award. A lot of hard work and dedication, not just by me but others, went into ensuring the success of the Peppering Partridge Project.

“The project is a living example of how shooting can and does benefit countless wild species, boosts biodiversity and helps habitats thrive. Without our hard work, this success would not be achievable.”