Sussex garden centre works to increase industry knowledge

A family-run Sussex garden centre welcomed horticulture students from Plumpton College to outline vibrant retail career options as well as behind the scenes in the mammoth nursery.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Working in horticulture goes far beyond planting and pruning”, says Sarah Mead, a Tates of Sussex Garden Centres director. “It is a truly hands-on, creative path with the power to shape vibrant gardens, champion sustainability, and bring thriving ecosystems to life.”

The Plumpton students are on a City and Guilds Horticulture course and spent an informative day at Old Barn Nurseries in Dial Post, near Horsham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tates of Sussex are very keen to encourage people into the industry because often it is not seen as a career choice, especially by younger students”, adds Sarah. “

Plumpton College students learn about retail horticulture at Old Barn Nurseries, Dial Post

While at Old Barn, the students visited the various departments, indoors and outdoors, as well as spending time in the nursery which raise many of the plants sold across the group’s four Sussex garden centres.

“We hope that adults, like myself, looking for a career change are also encouraged by such visits”, said manager Hazel Still. “The horticulture retail industry needs people with good plant knowledge and people skills because there is a particular shortage of plant department managers with the relevant experience.”

Tates is planning further work with colleges and horticulture course providers at all its sites in Sussex.