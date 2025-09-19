Sussex garden centre's Festival of Cyclamen brings autumn cheer

West Sussex Nurseryman, Peter Titmuss, overseeing this year’s Cyclamen crop at Squire's nursery in West Sussex ahead of Squire’s Festival of Cyclamen, starting this week

This week marks the start of Squire’s Garden Centres’ inaugural Festival of Cyclamen, a celebration of one of autumn’s most cheerful and uplifting plants. The festival showcases a dazzling array of outdoor cyclamen – and all grown at Squire’s own nursery in West Sussex – offering bursts of colour that brighten gardens, patios and containers.

A gem of the autumn garden, Cyclamen are synonymous for their delicate, heart-shaped leaves and flowers that dance gracefully bringing vibrancy and charm just as many summer plants begin to fade. Hardy enough to cope with a light frost, cyclamen thrive in cool conditions and will flower right through autumn and into the winter months.

The festival introduces new varieties, including Cyclamen ‘Petit Moulin’, developed for its fragrance and long-lasting, double blooms and Cyclamen ‘Amaze Me’, a hardy star that can return year after year. In total, Squire’s will showcase 12 varieties, each offering something special – from frilled petals to striking bi-colours and silvery marbled foliage.

Adding to the cheer, the Festival of Cyclamen coincides with World Smile Day on Friday 3 October. To celebrate, the first 100 paying customers visiting each of Squire’s Garden Centres on this day will receive a free cyclamen – a fitting gift for a day dedicated to spreading happiness, with a plant that symbolises love, sincerity and empathy.

New Cyclamen variety, ‘Petit Moulin’, grown at Squire's West Sussex nursery and available at Squire's Crawley and Washington garden centres.

Sarah Squire, Chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, comments:“Cyclamen are such a joyful plant – they arrive in autumn just when we need colour and cheer the most, as the days begin to shorten and gardens can become more muted. It’s wonderful to celebrate their beauty through our Festival of Cyclamen and to share their uplifting qualities with our customers. We are particularly proud that all of the plants in the Festival are grown at our own nursery in West Sussex, continuing our commitment to supporting British horticulture. We hope that whether in gardens, pots or on patios, these charming plants bring a smile to many this season.”

Perfect for pots and containers, Cyclamen create striking displays that bring instant cheer to front door areas and patios. Their vibrant colours and compact size make them an easy way to brighten up the garden through the autumn months. Cyclamen pair beautifully with other autumn plants and thrive beneath trees or in lightly shaded spots, making them versatile additions to gardens and outdoor spaces. With their symbolic associations of warmth and empathy, they also make a thoughtful gift at this time of year.

The Festival of Cyclamen runs until 19 October 2025 at all Squire’s Garden Centres. Visit your local centre to discover the collection and find the perfect Cyclamen to brighten autumn.