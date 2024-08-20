Sussex garden centres see surge in demand for natural pest control

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a national trend for greater use of biological pest controls in agriculture, a chain of Family-run Sussex garden centres have found that the natural alternative is becoming increasingly popular among the county’s gardeners.

Biocontrol, short for biological control, refers to the use of natural organisms to manage pests and diseases in a way that is environmentally-friendly and sustainable.

Tates of Sussex runs four busy garden centres, in Newhaven, Hassocks, Dial Post near Horsham, and in Portslade. They began stocking biocontrols this year, both instore and online, which are already proving a big hit with customers.

“In agriculture and gardening, biocontrols are an alternative to chemical pesticides and focus on utilising natural predators, parasites, and pathogens to keep harmful pests in check”, says Tates’ horticultural expert Hazel Still.

Logon Oughton from the Tates’ plant team checking Phormium for mealybugs.

“For home gardeners, Invertebrate Biocontrol Agents, also known as macrobials, are becoming increasingly popular”, she says. These include beneficial insects, mites, and nematodes that prey on or parasitise common garden pests.

The use of these agents has seen a significant rise for agriculture with a 65% increase in the EU since 2019.

“Since introducing the products by customer demand, we’ve witnessed an increase in sales as more and more gardeners seek natural ways to protect their plants without harming beneficial wildlife, such as pollinators”, explains Hazel. “The most popular products this year have been for the control of thrips, vine weevil and ant nests.”

One key advantages of biocontrol is that it supports sustainable gardening practices in an era when we are all becoming more environmentally aware.

Traditional pesticides often kill both harmful and beneficial insects indiscriminately, although the pests such as aphids bounce back from chemical controls much faster than their predators do. The result is an even larger problem later on.

By contrast, biocontrol methods target specific pests, allowing beneficial insects to thrive and maintain a natural balance in the garden. For instance, beneficial nematodes can control soil-dwelling pests without affecting earthworms, while lacewing larvae help manage aphid populations.

“As environmental awareness grows and regulations around chemical pesticide use become stricter, it is noticeable how more customers are turning to bio-controls as a safer, more sustainable solution to pest management”, says Hazel.

“This shift not only protects human health and the environment but also ensures that gardens remain vibrant and resilient ecosystems.”

More details online at: www.tatesofsussex.co.uk/biocontrol