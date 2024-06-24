Sussex gardeners rush to beat climate change

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As summer seems to have arrived, a chain of family-run Sussex garden centres say they’re witnessing a change in customer shopping habits as gardeners come to terms with warmer, drier conditions.

Tates runs outlets in Newhaven, Hassocks, Portslade and Dial Post near Horsham.

“Some gardeners envisaged climate change as brining longer, hotter summers and less rain to get in the way of fun outdoor activities”, says the company’s resident horticulturalist Hazel Still.

“But many have come to realise that in fact it can bring extremely damaging weather, leading to ecosystem damage and bad news for precious plants.”

Hazel Still from Tates Garden Centres, with drought-tolerant Lavatera.

A formal Heat Warning has been issued for the region which could be the start of warm, dry weather for the next couple of months. With it the garden centres have seen increased demand for essentials to keep gardens going during prolonged hot, dry periods.

“Many are coming to use for advice on how to adapt their outdoor spaces to cater for the changes in climate”, adds Hazel.

“There are lots of things we can do to help reduce the impact. Replacing expanses of hard surfacing with plants for example, reduces flood risk and ivy on house walls brings down the temperature by as much as seven degrees in summer. And why not re-think your lawns which can turn into dust bowls? Try replacing them with meadows or low-maintenance shrubberies.”

Traditional garden plants also need a re-think and Hazel says that there’s huge demand now for drought-tolerant and drought-resistant alternatives, particularly from people living on the chalky downland soils. Whereas customers living in areas of Wealden clay are looking for flood resistant plants that will survive the winter.

Hot summers bring the added threat of water shortages and the inevitable hosepipe ban, but not all is lost say Tates. Along with harvesting rainwater from roofs, more and more people are recognising the importance of so-called ‘grey water, according to Hazel. “This is water that’s already been used, for things like baths, washing-up or cooking pasta and is really easy to save.”

Putting a bucket under the tap or shower while you are waiting for the water to warm up will capture many litres. Every time you turn the tap on inside the house, consider if you can reuse the water. Use it on your ornamental plants but not edible crops, due to the risk of contamination from pathogens in the water.

Normal washing up liquids and hand soaps etc are fine but not cleaning substances such as bleach-based chemicals. Let those go down the drain. Soil and potting composts are efficient at filtering contaminants for the short term.

Every few weeks it may be worth flushing the soil through planted containers with fresh water. This is good for a short-term solution, but be sure to use the leftover water within 24 hours to avoid bacteria building up.