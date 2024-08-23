Sussex Grange Care Home Celebrates a Joyful Holiday Week in Selsey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Grange Care Home, a welcoming residential care home in the heart of Selsey, is celebrating summer with a vibrant holiday week filled with joy, fun, and community spirit.

Sophie Hare, Director at Sussex Grange, shared her excitement about the holiday week: “We’ve transformed Sussex Grange into our very own 'Costa del Selsey' this week. It’s been wonderful to see everyone come together—residents, their families, friends, and our teams—to enjoy the festivities. Our aim is to create meaningful experiences that bring joy and excitement to our residents whilst ensuring they have the securities they prefer, and this week has been a perfect example of that.”

She added, “Of course, none of this would have been possible without our amazing team. A big shoutout to everyone who embraced the chaos and dedicated their time, many of them volunteering, to ensure the week was a huge success. Special thanks to Jackie and Shaunna for coordinating our activities and to our kitchen team for serving up such delicious treats throughout the week. And let’s not forget our incredible leadership duo—Deputy Manager Kerry Ryan and Registered Care Home Manager Kellie Barker —who worked tirelessly to ensure every detail was perfect.”

Highlights of the Week:

Enjoying cocktails on holiday week

A Day at the Fair: “We kicked off with a fair that brought so much joy,” Sophie said. “From face painting and games to a visit from the Jiggy Wrigglers, it was all about creating smiles. We ended the day with a cozy cheese and wine supper, which everyone enjoyed.”

Seaside Fun and Games: "Taking a trip to the seafront and sending postcards brought back so many memories for our residents," Sophie noted. "We also hosted a traditional afternoon tea and a movie night, complete with popcorn and classic cinema treats."

Seaside Activities and Ice Cream Treats: "One of my favourite days was when we had seaside activities right here at Sussex Grange. We had sandcastle building, arts and crafts, and delicious ice cream from Chaplins Little Shake Shop's Icicle Tricycle. It was such a joy to see everyone having fun," Sophie shared.

Hawaiian Holiday Vibes: "Our Hawaiian-themed day was a big hit. Residents and team members got into the spirit with lei garlands and tropical drinks. We even had a cocktail masterclass. It's all about having a bit of fun and making every moment count," Sophie added.

The week ended with a grand BBQ expertly cooked by owner Dr. Tom Jameson, bringing together care home residents, home care clients, team members, and friends. Sussex Grange’s holiday week is a testament to its commitment to creating meaningful experiences and lasting memories for its residents.

For more information and photos from this week’s events, visit Sussex Grange Blog.