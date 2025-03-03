Sussex grappler set for battle against the Storm in Brighton

Carl Anderson has been an international performance artist, a film extra, zookeeper and a wrestling referee.

But on Saturday (March 8) the Brighton care worker takes on a new challenge when he morphs into “Carlos Chaotico” and climbs into the ring at the Stanley Deason Leisure Centre to take on a wrestler who has trained at the famed Santino Brothers academy in Los Angeles.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and my friends have been goading me for ages to do it here where they can come and see me.

"Mind you, I’m not quite sure what sort of reaction I will get when I step into the ring, but I do know there will be plenty of them there. We’ve already sold loads of tickets, so the atmosphere will be brilliant.”

"Carlos Chaotico" will be in action at the Stanley Deason Leisure Centre on Saturday

Carl, who has had bit parts in one of the Bridget Jones films and Eastenders, is a keen athlete and a familiar figure in park runs in Preston Park and over Bevendean Downs, reputed to be the sixth most difficult run in the country. “People recognise me running in my “Carlos Chaotico” character and call out ‘there’s that wrestler!’”

His opponent on Saturday will be Anthony Storm, a rule-bending ring villain who performs as one half of a tag team, The Storm Boyz, with his partner Bad Boy Jonny, but is going solo this week for his clash with “Carlos”.

Has “Carlos” bitten off more than he can chew by throwing down the gauntlet to Storm? “We have plenty of history from when I have refereed him in the ring, so I am expecting a hard fight,” said Carl. “I don’t think it will be for the faint hearted!”

The show, which starts at 7.30, will also feature a ten-man all-in American Rumble where the wrestlers are knocked out of the contest by being thrown out of the ring over the top rope, and the last man standing is the winner.

Among the wrestlers in action on the supporting card will be local favourite Barry Cooper, who lives the proverbial “stone’s throw” from the leisure centre and will be making his 319th appearance in the ring of Sussex-based matchmakers Premier Promotions.

Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by telephone 0333 666 3366, including family tickets and discounts for advance bookings.