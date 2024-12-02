Sussex Green Living: Festive fun that doesn’t cost the Earth

Bespoke decorations and crackers for life are budget, eco friendly and bring people together

This week's column was written by Elle Runton

Christmas doesn’t have to be a costly burden, with a little effort and imagination we can have a waste free festive season, save money and protect the planet for future generations.

If it’s all about the tree Do you already have a ‘fake-tree’ ? It could be more planet friendly to hold onto it for another year (average seven years and it could be carbon neutral). If it’s looking a little tired, how about sprucing it up by adding some fresh greenery from the garden before you add home-made decorations.

Keeping it real

If it has to be a real tree, did you know you can rent one which is returned to the ground in January? A living tree in your home will need special care and watering, as they go on to provide a habitat for wildlife and capture carbon. Have a look on-line to see if you can find an open booking slot.

Re-think your lights

Check you have LED lights for your Christmas tree, they use less energy, last longer and look just as good! Please do switch off your lights at night - it's safer and won’t cost the earth. Try to choose lights that have a plug not battery powered, but if you only have a battery powered item, make sure to use rechargeable batteries (you can recharge them for other things too).

Give the gift of time together

Consider swapping a purchased gift and instead share experiences with loved ones. Lots of organisations across Sussex have membership passes, for cinema, art galleries, historic homes, wildlife parks, etc. Gifting an experience for your loved ones will help to reduce the demands for physical resources, and avoid unwanted presents, so how about bringing people together again with tickets to see a show, concert or special event?

Buying less means more

A more budget friendly alternative is to gift a homemade coupon book, maybe donating time to help babysit, rustling up that special home-made meal, making a wildlife habitat in the garden, or a promise to go on weekly walks in nature, even plan a day to visit a National Trust or Wildlife Trust location for a Spring-time picnic. This will mean your gift lasts longer and creates something to look forward to later in the year.

Alternatively, there are lots of local charities could really benefit from your monthly subscription, instead of buying that daily take-away treat maybe contribute the money as a charitable gift for a cause you know is close to the heart.

Ditch the disposables

Avoid single-use tablecloths and napkins. Use fabric versions which have a longer life than their paper equivalents as you can wash and keep them for other special occasions. Lots of Sussex charity shops have beautiful crockery and linens that great grandparents used with care. You could start a tradition and create family heirlooms. .

When crackers are a joke As we know Christmas crackers can be great fun but few versions are recyclable, and often the toys inside are made of plastic that is thrown away after use. Avoid glossy foil or metallic wrap and look out for FSC-certified crackers which means the packaging is made from sustainably sourced paper and card. Always check what’s inside a cracker to make sure it’s something people will reuse.

