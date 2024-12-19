Sussex Green Living: Why that walk outdoors is better for you than you thought

From the air we breathe to the water we drink, nature provides the essentials for our survival and well-being.

From the insects pollinating our crops to the millions of jobs in forestry and fishing, it drives much of our economic activity. It’s estimated that nature provides a value of around US$125 trillion a year across the globe, but it’s about more than money.

Spending time in nature offers a wide range of physical, mental, and emotional benefits for adults and kids alike. Here are three key reasons why it’s good for us all.

1. Physical Health Benefits

A family go for a winter walk in the fresh air.

Improved Immune Function: Exposure to natural environments has been shown to boost the immune system, helping the body fight off illnesses more effectively.

Better Sleep: Regular outdoor activity, especially in the fresh air and natural light, helps regulate the body’s circadian rhythm, leading to better sleep for both kids and adults.

Increases overall well-being: Spending time outdoors provides the body with essential vitamin D, which supports bone health and immune function. Natural light also enhances overall well-being.

2. Mental Health Benefits

Stress Reduction: Nature has a calming effect, helping reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. Being in green leafy spaces lowers cortisol levels (the stress hormone) and promotes relaxation.

Enhanced Focus and Cognitive Function: Time in nature can improve attention and concentration.

Improved Mood: Nature walks have been linked to enhanced mood, emotional well-being, and reduced feelings of frustration, anger, or sadness.

Endorphin Boost: Physical activity in nature triggers the release of endorphins, which are natural mood boosters that lead to feelings of happiness and well-being.

3. Emotional and Social Development for Kids

Increased Creativity: Nature inspires creativity and imaginative play in children, allowing them to explore, solve problems, and interact with their environment in ways that structured indoor activities often do not.

Bonding and Communication: Family walks in nature provide an opportunity for positive social interaction, strengthening family bonds and fostering open communication between parents and children.

Building Resilience: Walking in nature can teach kids about patience, resilience, and adaptability, especially when dealing with outdoor challenges.

Motor Skills and Coordination: For kids, walking on uneven surfaces and engaging in nature-based play helps develop motor skills, balance, and coordination.

When we spend quality time together with loved ones, or alone, being surrounded by the planet’s natural environment fosters a sense of connection helping us appreciate the importance of protecting Nature, contributing to a happier, healthier life for both adults and children in this generation and future generations to come.

For information about Sussex Green Living and what we do visit: www.sussexgreenliving.org.uk. The next Sussex Green Hub dates are Saturday, December 28 (10am-1pm) and Saturday, January 25 (10am-2.30pm).