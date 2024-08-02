Sussex Guardians Appeal to raise £25,000 for safeguarding local heritage passes the £17,500 mark

Public appeal to raise funds for the preservation and care of historic properties including Lewes Castle, Fishbourne Roman Palace and Michelham Priory

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An appeal launched in June by The Sussex Archaeological Society (trading as Sussex Past) has already reached £17,500 of its £25,000 target, thanks to generous contributions from the public and from its dedicated Friends groups and other local partners.

The Sussex Guardians Appeal is aiming to raise £25,000 towards the care of its landmark properties, including Lewes Castle, Fishbourne Roman Palace and Michelham Priory. The Society’s Trustees and Friends groups together made a generous pledge of £12,500 towards this work and a further £5,000 has come in from members of the public and other partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Challenging economic conditions right across the heritage sector have had an impact on the Society’s ability to carry out important conservation work at its historic properties. Sussex Past is therefore appealing to the public to help them raise the remaining £7,500 to reach their final target

Sussex Guardians Appeal 2024

Gavin Stewart, Acting Chief Executive at Sussex Past, says: “We are extremely grateful for the generous response we have had to our Sussex Guardians Appeal so far, from our dedicated Friends groups, from our other partners like the Friends of the South Downs and from the general public. However, in order to reach our final target and be able to carry out important conservation and visitor improvement work at our heritage properties we need your help. Please consider making a donation, large or small, to help us preserve these wonderful places for future generations to enjoy.”

Vital improvement work at that the Sussex Guardians Appeal will help fund includes:

Repairs to the Dovecote roof at Michelham Priory

Maintenance at Fishbourne Roman Palace to encourage more school visits

Enhancing the visitor facilities at Lewes Castle

Repairs to the roof at Anne of Cleves House to ensure public safety

Essential works at Bull House to reinvigorate the property as a visitor attraction

Repairs to the 11th Century beam at Marlipins Museum

Structural repairs to The Priest House to prevent rain damage

You can find out more and donate to the appeal at: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/the-sussex-archaeological-society