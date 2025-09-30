Sussex has enough brownfield for more than 26k homes, says countryside charity's report

Report reveals there is enough brownfield in Sussex to build thousands of new homes without jeopardising the countryside.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new report has revealed there is enough brownfield in Sussex to build more than 26k homes.

The research by the national CPRE charity found more than half of these homes already have some form of planning permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prioritising these brownfield sites would allow for quicker timelines and minimise the environmental impact of urban sprawl and building on undeveloped countryside.

A construction site in Sussex

CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “The government has pledged a brownfield-first approach to new housing, but the reality is more unnecessary development on green fields – just look at upcoming proposals near Uckfield, Ifield and Cuckfield.

"A new approach to local housing numbers has massively increased the target in many rural areas without any evidence of local need or the infrastructure to support new communities.

"We know that large developers favour building on our countryside, while the number of brownfield sites continues to grow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CPRE research gathered from local authority data found the number of brownfield sites in Sussex increased from 2023 to 2024.

Brownfield sites are typically located near existing infrastructure, and the revitalisation of these areas can foster economic and social growth.

In Sussex, the areas with the highest potential for brownfield development were Brighton & Hove (8,600 homes), Adur (2,548) and Eastbourne (2,419).

The minimum number of homes which could be built on brownfield across Sussex is 26,279, plus 1,496 in the South Downs National Park.

We are calling on the government to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enforce their brownfield-first policy for new housing, including by focusing Homes England investment on brownfield sites and rejecting speculative greenfield development.

Regularly update their brownfield registers to ensure land can be redeveloped.

Set ambitious and enforceable targets for both affordable and social homes on shovel-ready brownfield sites.

Mr Steedman said: “If we want homes that tackle the housing crisis, revitalise our towns and cities, and create vibrant, sustainable communities close to existing infrastructure, then homes for social rent on these unused brownfield sites have to be the place we start.”

The minimum number of houses which could be built on brownfield land by local authority in Sussex are:

Adur – 2,548

Arun – 1,291

Brighton & Hove – 8,600

Chichester – 664

Crawley – 474

Eastbourne – 2,419

Hastings – 1,806

Horsham – 1,558

Lewes – 1,666

Mid Sussex – 1,488

Rother – 876

Wealden – 564

Worthing – 2,325

Plus, 1,496 in the South Downs National Park which includes areas in Hampshire.