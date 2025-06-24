Sussex Heritage Trust appoints new Chief Executive

Sussex Heritage Trust is delighted to announce the appointment of Claire Robinson as its new Chief Executive Officer. Claire will officially take up the role on 28th July 2025, succeeding Helen Reeve, who steps down after eleven successful years leading the charity to take up a new role with The Outward Bound Trust.

Claire joins the Trust from the Chichester Community Development Trust, where she has spent six and a half years, most recently as Sustainability and Social Impact Director. In that role, she led on fundraising, strategic partnerships and communications, bringing a strong track record of community engagement and organisational development.

Claire brings with her a wealth of experience that will support the continued growth of the Sussex Heritage Trust’s flagship Awards and its expanding education and training programmes. This includes the recently announced The National Lottery Heritage Fund grant to deliver the Trust’s Heritage Skills Taster Day programme over the next three years.

David Cowan, Chairman of the Sussex Heritage Trust said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Claire to the Trust. She brings a wealth of experience and a passion for community impact, and we are confident she will build on Helen’s remarkable legacy and lead the Trust into its next exciting chapter.”

Claire Robinson, added:

“I am honoured to be joining the Sussex Heritage Trust at such a pivotal time. I look forward to working with the team, Trustees, and partners to champion heritage, education and skills across Sussex.”