Sussex holiday let named best in the UK for beaches

Local holiday home-owner, Carol Howard, is celebrating after winning an award for her property in the seaside town of Selsey.

Carol, who is also from Sussex, scooped gold in the Best for Beaches category for her tranquil bolthole, The Hideout, which rests south of Chichester on the West Sussex coast.

The Sykes Gems Awards 2024, run by staycation specialist Sykes Holiday Cottages, saw thousands of entries from across the UK and Ireland – with The Hideout beating off tough competition to take home the trophy.

After looking for a passion project during the pandemic, Carol decided to turn her hand to holiday letting and found The Hideout, which was originally a small outbuilding.

Following six months of renovating and decorating with the help of her husband, Steven, the property became available to holidaymakers in August 2021 and has taken more than 35 bookings so far this year. Carol runs The Hideout alongside her other role as a stylist for Strictly Come Dancing professionals, including Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara.

Stylishly decorated, The Hideout’s proximity to Selsey Bill and The Witterings means guests can fall asleep listening to the waves or relax in a beach chair while watching the sunset with a bottle of wine left for them by Carol.

The Sykes Gems Awards first launched in 2017 and aim to celebrate the best properties in the UK’s holiday let sector.

Properties were judged by a panel of industry experts, including Sykes’ CEO Graham Donoghue and Managing Director James Shaw, as well as The Sun’s Assistant Travel Editor, Sophie Swietochowski.

Properties were judged using owner entries and guest feedback, alongside details like photos, occupancy figures and property amenities. This year, there were 31 categories, including Best Luxury Property, Best Renovation and Best for Pet Friendly Breaks, with Best for Activities and Best for Sustainability two new categories introduced in 2024.

The judging panel were impressed by the style and facilities on offer at The Hideout, along with guest feedback on cleanliness, comfort and value for money.

The Hideout owner, Carol Howard, said: “I’ve worked hard over the years to make The Hideout a success, and I really enjoy meeting all the lovely guests that come through its doors. I’m fortunate to receive great feedback from our visitors, with two couples even falling so much in love with the area that they’ve moved to Selsey, but an award like this really does mean a lot.

“Being just a stone’s throw from the beach, The Hideout offers a tranquil escape, giving holidaymakers the chance to recharge. It’s really rewarding to see them embrace the simplistic lifestyle that the area has to offer and leave feeling refreshed.”

James Shaw, Managing Director of Sykes Holiday Cottages, added: “It has been brilliant to see so many fantastic properties recognised in this year’s Sykes Gems Awards.

“We know how hard our owners work to ensure their properties remain at a high standard year-round and it is great to be able to reward their efforts. While it was difficult to choose winners after receiving so many wonderful entries, The Hideout was a clear front runner that delivers unforgettable breaks for guests.

“Staycations continue to be popular amongst Brits and with the average turnover of a UK holiday let reaching £24,500 in 2023, others with a second home in Sussex might be tempted to turn their hand to holiday letting!”

To view the full list of winners, visit https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/blog/sykes-gems-winners/