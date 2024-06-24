Sussex homecare company is a real winner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The West Sussex Joint Health and Wellbeing Strategy is to ensure that Older adults stay healthier, happier and independent for longer - GoodOaks Homecare are delighted to be a part of this and to be acknowledged as providing exceptional care to Clients throughout West Sussex

Located in Newland Road Worthing GoodOaks Homecare Sussex South, which provides homecare to clients in West Sussex, has been honoured with the Top 20 Home Care Provider Award presents by Homecare.co.uk.

This prestigious award recognises outstanding achievements and commitment to excellence in providing quality care at home.

Homecare.co.uk the UK's number one Home Care website for reviews – and this award is voted for my Homecare users

Rebecca Drew GoodOaks Sussex South Darius Mitkus and Ben Ashton Founders of GoodOaks Homecare .

GoodOaks Sussex was awarded the Top 20 Home Care Provider Awardfor exceptional customer satisfaction, which has made a significant impact in the lives of people in Sussex. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of the entire GoodOaks team.

Rebecca Drew Director of GoodOaks Sussex says: "We are incredibly honoured to receive the Top 20 Home Care ProviderAward from Homecare.co.uk

"This award reflects our team's unwavering commitment to excellence and our passion for delivering quality care at home. We are proud of what we have achieved and look forward to continuing to make a positive impact in our local communities.

"We support people from Brighton through to Littlehampton and our teams of Carers are constantly being complimented on the great jobs that they are doing."

Co-Founder Ben Ashton commented: “I am absolutely thrilled and immensely proud of GoodOaks Sussex accomplishments over the past year.

"There is fierce competition for these awards, and this award is testament to the team’s dedication and the strides forward that they are making to enhance the lives of people in our local communities.