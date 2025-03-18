Sussex homelessness charity invites the local community to a day of family fun at its annual Spring Fair

Homelessness charity Sussex Emmaus is inviting the local community to its highly anticipated Spring Fair on Saturday, 29 March, from 10am to 4pm, at the charity’s site on Drove Road, Portslade.

This free, family-friendly event promises a fantastic day out while raising vital funds to support individuals who have experienced homelessness. Visitors can enjoy live music, seasonal food, shopping, and the vibrant Emmaus community.

Based in Portslade, Sussex Emmaus provides a home, meaningful work opportunities, and tailored support for up to 58 people who have experienced homelessness and social exclusion. Through its social enterprises and community life, Emmaus offers more than just a bed for the night — helping individuals rebuild their lives and regain independence.

The Spring Fair will feature a variety of attractions, including:

A preview of flowers in recycled pots that will be available to buy on the day for Mother’s Day gifts

Live entertainment from companions (community residents), including a resident DJ, a live guitar and singing performance, and Tamandua, a Northeast Brazilian band bringing lively percussion and brass.

A Talk and Tour of the community grounds at 2pm, led by companions

Beautiful potted plants and bulbs, presented in recycled pots — perfect for Mother’s Day gifts.

A furniture auction, showcasing upcycled pieces crafted by community members.

A cake and ice cream stand, alongside the café’s usual menu and special dishes for the event.

Rachida Zitouni, Business Manager at Sussex Emmaus, said,“The Spring Fair is a real highlight of the Sussex Emmaus calendar. It’s a wonderful chance for the local community to come together, enjoy a family fun day out, and support our vital work with people who have experienced homelessness. Our companions, staff, and volunteers look forward to welcoming everyone to experience all that Emmaus has to offer — from the charity superstore to our amazing food and upcycled furniture.”

The Sussex Emmaus Spring Fair takes place on Saturday 29 March, from 10am to 4pm, at Drove Road, Portslade, Brighton, BN41 2PA.

For more information about Sussex Emmaus and its work, visit https://www.emmausbrighton.co.uk/