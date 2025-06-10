Sussex homelessness charity invites the local community to a day of family fun at its annual Summer Fair

Homelessness charity Sussex Emmaus is inviting the local community to its highly anticipated Summer Fair on Saturday, 28 June.

This year’s free family-friendly event in Drove Road, Portslade, takes on a vintage theme, promising nostalgic fun for all ages while raising vital funds to support individuals who have experienced homelessness.

Visitors can enjoy live music, seasonal food, and shopping at the event being held from 10am-4pm.

Based in Portslade, Sussex Emmaus provides a home, meaningful work opportunities, and tailored support for up to 58 people who have experienced homelessness and social exclusion. Through its social enterprises and community life, Emmaus offers more than just a bed for the night, helping individuals rebuild their lives and regain independence.

Picnic boxes will be available to purchase

The Summer Fair will feature a variety of attractions, including:

Live music all day

Traditional games such as Hook a Duck, Ludo, and Snakes and Ladders

Plants and herbs from the onsite polytunnel

The reopening of the secret garden, where picnics purchased from the café can be enjoyed

Lemonade, cakes, candy floss, and (non-alcoholic) Pimm’s

Rachida Zitouni, Business Manager at Sussex Emmaus, said, “The Sussex Emmaus Summer Fair is a wonderful chance for the local community to come together and enjoy a day filled with fun, music, and delicious food. It’s a lovely way to enjoy a day out while making a real difference, and every penny raised helps us continue our vital work supporting people who have experienced homelessness to rebuild their lives. Our companions, staff, and volunteers look forward to welcoming everyone to experience all that Emmaus has to offer — from the charity superstore to our amazing café food and the reopening of our secret garden.”

The Sussex Emmaus Vintage Summer Fair takes place on Saturday 28 June, from 10am to 4pm, at Drove Road, Portslade, Brighton, BN41 2PA.

For more information about Sussex Emmaus and its work, visit https://emmaus.org.uk/brighton-hove/