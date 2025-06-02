Sussex honours the Polish airmen of RAF Chailey

By John Barnett
Contributor
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 23:13 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 09:24 BST
On the same day they were voting for a new President, Polish citizens from across southern England joined with Sussex branches of the Royal British Legion, veterans organisations and local scouts to honour the Polish fighter pilot units based at the wartime RAF Chailey airfield, who played a crucial role in protecting the Allied invasion fleet on D-Day, 6 June 1944.

Standing in the grounds of The Plough Inn at Plumpton Green, the impressive Polish memorial was once more the focal point for the annual gathering on Sunday afternoon.

Joining the Chailey Memorial trustees Richard Wells, Richard Whittle, Mary Whittle and Daniel Kington, flags of British and Polish veterans’ groups mingled in the fresh summer breeze, in an echo of the wartime spirit of comradeship over eighty years ago, when the skies above Sussex were patrolled by Polish fighter pilots, two of whom were killed in action.

Led by the Polish Embassy in London’s senior Defence Attaché Colonel Rafal Nowak, numerous wreaths and floral tributes were laid at the base of the memorial in remembrance of all Poles who fought and died protecting the freedom of a nation not their own.

A taste of living history was added to the occasion by some preserved wartime vehicles of the period and an exhibition on the Poles in British service by Sussex historians Marek and Beata Wierzbicki.

The annual commemoration forms an important bridge between the wartime Poles, who were left stateless at war’s end, their descendants and the new generation of Poles who have settled in the UK and may only have a limited awareness of the epic struggle their countrymen undertook for freedom in a country far from home.

The Chailey Polish Memorial is well worth a visit and the welcoming interior of The Plough contains many artefacts from the wartime airfield.

https://www.theploughatplumpton.co.uk

Colonel Nowak with delegates from the UK’s South Coast Polish Community (SPPW).

Colonel Nowak with delegates from the UK's South Coast Polish Community (SPPW).

Floral tributes at the base of the Memorial.

Floral tributes at the base of the Memorial.

Royal British Legion Standards were present at the ceremony.

Royal British Legion Standards were present at the ceremony.

Memorial Trustee Richard Wells gives the welcoming address.

Memorial Trustee Richard Wells gives the welcoming address.

