Sussex hospice nurses looking to raise hundreds before they leap into the unknown

Staff nurses Nicola Coles and Karen Fletcher are taking to the skies in a plane and coming back down without it as they combine the thrills of sky diving with the reward of fundraising for a cause dear to their hearts – their very own St Peter & St James Hospice in Chailey, near Haywards Heath.

Nicola, 61, from Burgess Hill, has long wanted to do it “because I can”.

She said: “I’ve always fancied doing it and you get to a point where you think, if I don’t do it now, I’m not going to. So I thought I’d go for it."

Nicola co-ordinated a mass donation of clothes for patients from team-mates at her bowls club in Haywards Heath

And colleague Karen, from Haywards Heath, volunteered to keep her company.

Nicola added: “I thought if I’m going to do it, I might as well try to raise some money, and as I work at the hospice, it seemed the right place.

“Every hospice can do with help. People don’t give as much now – it’s harder for them. And hospice (charity) shops are shutting, so they are not getting the income that way.”

Nicola has already exceeded her fundraising target of £500, while Karen is fast-approaching her £1,000 goal.

Nurses Karen Fletcher and Nicola Coles are aiming to raise more than £1,500 for the hospice where they work

They don’t know how the money they raise will be used – but they know it will benefit those patients in the final days of their lives, for whom Nicola, Karen and colleagues give so much dedication.

“It might help with something extra nice at meal times, or maybe a small piece of equipment to help [patients] get outside.”

Nicola says she is excited at the prospect and claims she is “not really” nervous.

But it’s very much a leap into the unknown. She says the pair have not received much information about what the dive entails – “We’ll get instruction on the day.”

She is no stranger to giving her employer a helping hand, though – last year she handed over a “mountain” of clothing for patients, donated by her team-mates at Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst Bowls Club – whose chosen charity is St Peter & St James.

She says her work colleagues – like her bowls team-mates – think she is mad, but are supportive of her efforts.

The nurses’ charity challenge begins at Headcorn aerodrome in Kent on June 14.

Donations can be made via https://www.justgiving.com/page/nicola-coles-1 or https://www.justgiving.com/page/karen-fletcher-1.