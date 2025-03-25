Sussex housebuilder staff team up and race 200 miles For Red Nose Day

As Comic Relief celebrates its 40th Anniversary, independent housebuilder Dandara Southern has ran, rowed and cycled over 200 miles to support Red Nose Day. The distance is the equivalent route of its Southampton Head Office to each of its developments across Berkshire and Sussex, and back again.

The fundraiser saw its team complete a relay race in its office gym and run, row and cycle outside of work, whilst those on site clocked up their miles by walking around the developments. Together, the team raised £405 for charity.

Red Nose Day is an annual fundraising campaign led by Comic Relief which takes place every March. The unique event uses comedy and sports to raise life-changing funds to help end the cycle of poverty and ensure children are safe, healthy, educated and empowered across the world.

Since the fundraiser started in 1988, Comic Relief has raised £1.6 billion in the last 40 years, helping over 100,000 children in need.

L-R: Kim Rogers, Marketing Manager, Simon Kian, Estimator, James Taylor, Senior Land Manager, Ryan Archer, Assistant Quantity Surveyor, Ryan Copper, Head of Commercial, Alex Laney, Land and Planning Manager, Michelle Gillingham, Sales and Marketing Co-ordinator, Juthapa Maas, Commercial Assistant.

Richard Matthews, Managing Director at Dandara Southern, commented: “As a business that consistently unites to raise awareness for important global causes, Red Nose Day provided the perfect opportunity for the team to showcase their sporting talents. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Comic Relief’s global fundraiser is a fantastic way to bring people together to support those in need worldwide, all whilst getting competitive and having fun!”