Sussex housebuilder’s volunteers help tidy up Bosham beauty spot

A group of volunteers from leading developer Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division braved the cold recently to help tidy up local beauty spot, Old Bridge Meadow, at Bosham.

The volunteers got stuck in with a range of jobs, from hedge-laying and trimming to coppicing and managing the habitat, which is a haven for local wildlife.

Old Bridge Meadow covers approximately 1.5 acres of land near Bosham, originally redundant farmland that was isolated when the A259 was re-routed in the 1970s. The Friends of Old Bridge Meadow, formed in 1999, have restored it to a traditional wildflower meadow and they encourage local people to enjoy it as a public recreation area.

Barratt gives all its employees two days’ paid leave each year for volunteering, which they can use to support the local charities of their choice. Barratt Developments’ Marketing Manager, Megan Hamlyn, said: “Staff are always keen to support good causes in and around the communities where we’re building. It was great to see our volunteer team turning their hands to habitat management for this wonderful community organisation.”

The Barratt team helped out with a number of tasks including hedge clearing

Barratt donated £5,000 to the charity last November to help with maintenance and additional planting.

Francine Sims from Friends of Old Bridge Meadow, said: “We are delighted with the support that Barratt David Wilson Homes has given to us. Without the help of volunteers and the generosity of local organisations, we wouldn’t be able to preserve this wonderful meadow for the benefit of everyone who lives here.

“It was great to see the volunteers rolling up their sleeves and helping us with all the winter jobs that help prepare the meadow for the coming year.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund is a dedicated financial resource that helps to support local causes which improve the quality of life for those living in the region.

The housebuilder is building new homes across the region, including Highgrove Farm in Bosham, Nursery Fields in North Bersted and Sylvan Meadows in Arundel.