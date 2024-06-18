Sussex households urged to save water and help the environment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex households can save water, reduce their bills and protect the environment by following five simple tips. WaterSafe, the national register of approved plumbers, has shared its advice ahead of the summer solstice on June. 21

Five top tips to save water:

Know where your stop tap is – watch this short video to give you a helping hand

Fix dripping taps – these can waste more than 5,000 litres of water per year

Look out for leaky loos – these are most common with dual-flush toilets and can waste up to 400 litres of water every day

Use economy mode on your household appliances to save water and energy too

Install water butts to collect rainwater from roofs every time it rains – not only will this save money long term, but plants prefer rainwater to tap water.

Julie Spinks, Director of WaterSafe, explains: “Saving water means saving money too as even small leaks can quickly add to your water bill if left unchecked and you are on a water meter.

Installing rain butts will help reduce your water bill and plants prefer rainwater too.

“Water use can soar in the summer months as many of us spend more time outside.

“It’s important to know that using a hosepipe or sprinkler can use the same amount of water in just one hour as a family of four would in one day, so your bill can quickly add up.

“Increased water use can have a detrimental effect on the plants and animals which use the rivers and reservoirs where most of the UK’s water comes from.

“WaterSafe-approved contractors are here to help with a variety of water and plumbing-related tasks to keep you safe and help you save money. They are trained in the water regulations which includes avoiding wasting water.”