Sussex jewellery brand aims to raise £20,000 for animal charities

Jana Reinhardt jewellery, based in Worthing, have already raised almost £13,000 for charities including the National Animal Welfare Trust, Sloth Conservation, PETA, and Animal Aid and are hoping to smash a fundraising target of £20,000 by donating £1 from every sale to charity.

Based at their studio in Worthing, Jana Reinhardt is Jana and Ross, a husband and wife team of master goldsmiths. They started designing pieces with a charity donation in 2020, when they decided they wanted to use their creations to try and raise money and awareness for different animal welfare and environmental charities.

Their charity collection now has 12 different hand-carved animal pieces, including: orangutans, badgers, sloths, pangolins, greyhounds, piglets, goats, cows, and lambs and the brand donate £20 to various charities whenever an item is sold.

Jana Reinhardt and Ross Cutting from Jana Reinhardt jewellery

And now, to turbo charge their fundraising efforts, the brand has also decided to donate £1 from every sale they make to charity, and has set themselves the target of raising £20,000 in 2025.

Brand founder Jana Reinhardt said: "These charities do great work in raising awareness of various issues, advocate for change in how we all live and think about nature, as well as protecting the animals themselves The people behind the charities are amazing, kind, and selfless and need all the help they can get. Their work is often emotionally and physically draining, but it's so important that they care and are trying to make a difference.

"We try to choose smaller charities as we feel they are often overlooked, and as a small business we understand the challenges they face. Where possible, we go and visit them to hopefully build a relationship and understand what they do, so we can share their work through our social media and customer emails.

With the current cost of living crisis, these charities need our help more than ever, so as well as our charity collection we're going to donate £1 from EVERY sale we make to charity. It might not sound like a lot, but every little helps and we hope to raise £20,000 by next year."

Sloth necklace by Jana Reinhardt to support charity Sloth Conservation

Passionate about sustainability and taking care of the planet, Jana Reinhardt only use recycled precious metals to make their jewellery. All gemstones are ethically sourced or lab-grown, and packaging is 100% recyclable and plastic free, thus helping to create more environmentally friendly pieces.

The eco-conscious couple also plant a tree with Ecologi for every sale they make, to offset any carbon produced during jewellery manufacture. And, as vegans, they're 100% plant powered, which makes for a smaller carbon footprint!

To find out more, or take a look at the jewellery the brand has created to support animal charities, go to: janareinhardt.com/collections/animal-charity-collection