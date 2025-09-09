Sussex link to new James Bond boat

After producing four boats for Commander James Bond’s enemies, here is a boat for 007 and the good guys which both stirs and shakes – in memory of Robert Braithwaite, Britain’s most successful power yacht entrepreneur. It is manufactured by RBB Ltd, owned by long time Sussex resident, Stefan Wertans.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reimagined RBB 19 is a boat built as a tribute to Robert Braithwaite CBE DL (1943-2019), one of Britain’s leading manufacturers. Breaking the mould of yacht building worldwide.

The new boat, RBB 19, is a bigger version of the Sovereign Hostess 17 which featured in the Bond film ‘Quantum of Solace’, carrying Daniel Craig down an Italian lake with Robert Braithwaite at the helm in a cameo role. It is produced by RBB Limited. And true to the Bond genre this boat is a happy mix of brute force and impeccable style. - an iron hand in a velvet glove.

RBB 19

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RBB 19 is based on the speedboat in the James Bond film, Quantum of Solace. £220,000 with RBB Ltd.

The price of this new boat the RBB 19 is expected to be £190,000.00 - £220,000.00 ex VAT and is available to order. A limited number – at least seven - will be built to order and each will be numbered. Technically it is a tour de force with a composite sandwich core construction, 19ft length by 6ft 5 in beam, draft to propeller 2.5ft, and a Yanmar 4LV250 engine giving a range of 2 hours 45 minutes at a cruising speed of 35kts with a top speed of 44kts.

It was Robert’s wish to reimagine his first ever boat built the Sovereign Hostess 17. Robert had several moulds made in readiness for Robert Braithwaite Boats Limited, which is now continuing the reimagined project.

ROBERT BRAITHWAITE CBE DL (1943-2019)

Robert’s eldest daughter Nicola Braithwaite and Stefan Wertans both agree that the project is dear to us as the concept is a tribute to Robert’s wishes, as he wanted to recreate the original Sovereign boats and update them to modern day standards/technology.

RBB 19

“We believe the new boat, RBB 19 fits into the marketplace as an express cruiser/ superyacht tender and even an inland cruiser depending on the chosen engine”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stefan commented “I met Robert in 1979 at the Brighton boat show where an order for Poole Power Boats offshore 28 was placed, this was the beginning of owning some 20+ Sunseeker boats culminating in a 92 Yacht. We went on to forge an amazing friendship supporting him through thick and thin and eventually forming Sunseeker Charters in 2003.”

Potential buyers and interested parties should contact Stefan Wertans +44 (0) 7889 110 510 for waiting lists, build times etc.

The demonstration boat is now available for sea trials and viewing by press and interested buyers.