Sussex man discovers notorious relative

The son of a Sussex man who decided to investigate his family tree came up with an unexpected result. Alex Dowding lives in the Netherlands but frequently contacts his father, Ian, by text and video call. After sending off his DNA for investigating the family tree he sent his father the disturbing fact that his mother had had a younger brother that she had never spoken of. Now she was deceased it was not possible to ask her why.

Alex sent his father a photo he had found of the missing relative. To Ian it was a revelation. The name of the uncle was Ronnie and Ian’s mother’s maiden name had been Biggs. The image of Ronnie Biggs was immediately recognisable to Ian but not from any family connection.

Ronnie Biggs’ part in the 1963 train robbery and his subsequent escape from Wormwood Scrubs in 1965 meant that for several years his image was frequently on the front page of the national newspapers. Alex being of the next generation had not made the connection. Ian sent his son a text: ‘Do you realise that is the great train robber Ronnie Biggs.’ Alex texted back one word: ‘Seriously.’

Ian’s mother had lived in south London during the blitz of the second world war. Her younger brother Ronnie was evacuated. A life of petty crime followed for Ronnie after the war, culminating in his part of the great train robbery. Ian’s mother kept her secret and took it with her to the grave, severing the connection from her errant brother more decidedly by marrying in 1946 and therefore changing her surname.