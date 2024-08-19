Sussex man in Arctic rowing challenge
Michael Harding, 42, a former Royal Marine, runs a sheep and cattle farm near Herstmonceux in East Sussex. He is part of a small team of ocean rowers attempting to make history by making the first East -West traverse of the Northwest Passage by a rowing boat.
The route covers approximately 2000 miles, threading between the polar ice cap and a series of islands that link the Atlantic to the Pacific ocean. The main challenges stem from the remoteness of the region, polar bears, the harsh climate and the unpredictable storms, which make rowing in such an environment a particularly tough endeavour.
As well as the sheer adventure, Mike has another reason for taking on the expedition; one of his ancestors, Sir John Franklin, disappeared along with the rest of his men on the ships Erebus and Terror during an attempt to discover the Northwest Passage in 1848.
Both ships have recently been found sunk in shallow waters off King William Island, and Mike was able to row close to the site and pay his respects to these brave pioneers of exploration.
Mike and his fellow rowers are out on the sea now, you can track their expedition on nwpexpedition.com or search Northwest Passage Expedition on Facebook.
