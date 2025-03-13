Sussex Man to Feature in BBC Radio 4 Charity Appeal

The UK’s first children and young people’s bereavement charity, Winston’s Wish, will be featured on the BBC Radio 4 Appeal on Mother’s Day, Sunday 30th of March. The appeal shares the story of 13-year-old Oliver, whose mother died five years ago of cancer. Growing up grieving is an experience that’s very familiar to the narrator, local man Dominic, who was bereaved aged 9.

Dominic Simpson, now 42, is a volunteer at Winston’s Wish. It’s a cause close to his own heart. As a child growing up grieving, Dominic didn’t have access to bereavement support and he wants to make sure that that doesn’t have to be the case for today’s generation of grieving children.

“Back in the early 90s, when I was just 9, my big brother Paul suddenly died,” Dominic explains. “He’d been born with a hole in his heart and was poorly for much of his childhood, but it was still a huge shock when one day he collapsed, aged 14, and never woke up. It left a huge hole in my own heart.

“Life for my whole family changed. My mum often struggled to get out of bed. My dad had to return to work, so I became the protector, if you like. Just trying to keep family life going. We were all broken by grief, yet we didn’t talk about it. I look back now and realise how lonely I was and just how much it affected my self-esteem and caused me stress as an adult.

Dominic Holding Photo of Brother Paul

“The incredible support of charities like Winston’s Wish didn’t exist back then. Growing up grieving was a very lonely place, but it doesn’t have to be today’s bereaved children. When I found out about Winston’s Wish I knew it was an opportunity for something positive to come from my own bereavement and use my own experiences to help others.”

Dominic first heard about Winston’s Wish through the BBC Lifeline Appeal with Kristin Scott Thomas, broadcast a few years ago. He was inspired to become a volunteer for the charity and now handles calls on the Winston’s Wish Helpline.

Dominic comments, “I’d started to think more and more about how this charity would’ve been great for me and my family. I think it also coincided with a time when I was having a bit of a difficult time in my life as well. I began volunteering just before COVID hit and then saw the opening for volunteering on the helpline. Immediately it just felt like something I wanted to do. I’ve always believed that you know when you find a place that you immediately have an affinity with, you just feel at home, and it’s always felt like that for me at Winston’s Wish.

“Obviously you have some really difficult conversations, but I would say most of the conversations end up being framed in some sort of positive mindset too which is important for everybody to note. Yes, it’s awful, it’s difficult, and it’s super emotional, but there’s always a little bit of light that can be found in those times I think. And it might be really hard for that person to see, but I think just even by you trying to put a little nugget of positivity into these calls it could make a difference to that person in the future. Perhaps by planting a little seed of optimism it can be the start of that person re-framing how they see their grief.”

Dominic with Older Brother Paul

Dominic will share his story on the BBC Radio 4 Appeal along with that of 13-year-old Oliver whose Mum died five years ago and was given support by Winston’s Wish.

Dominic explains, “I don’t want this generation of bereaved children to feel like they have to push their emotions down, that they can’t talk about things, that they’re on their own. Grief can be a very lonely experience, and I don’t want that for any grieving child or young person who is trying navigate growing up with bereavement. Instead, I want to share the message that it is ok to be sad and to miss somebody and by being open with your feelings can provide others with the opportunity to help and support you. There can be hope even in the darkest of times.

“This is why I volunteer with Winston’s Wish and that’s why I was happy to take part in the Radio 4 Appeal. It costs £30 for a bereavement support worker to spend an hour talking to a child like Oliver, who is having to grow up grieving, just like I was. There will be countless young people who need to know that support especially designed for them is available and it does help.”

Winston’s Wish will be featured on Radio 4’s Appeal on Mother’s Day. Tune in on Sunday 30th of March at 7.53am and 9.25pm, and on Thursday 3rd April at 3.25pm to hear the stories of Dominic and Oliver as they share their experiences of growing up with grief.

Dominic Simpson Narrates Winston's Wish BBC Radio 4 Appeal

Winston’s Wish is keen to reassure bereaved young people and their families that they are welcome to chat online, email or call for free to speak to a bereavement support worker by calling 08088 020 021, emailing [email protected] or using the live chat at winstonswish.org.