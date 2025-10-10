Sussex meeting to fight garden centre crime together
The meeting, held on 9 October at Old Barn Garden Centre in Dial Post, near Horsham, brought together representatives from across the garden centre sector, including well-known national chains, alongside the Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne OBE.
The event provided a platform for industry leaders to collaborate with the police on strategies to prevent and reduce retail crime, particularly in rural businesses. Discussions focused on intelligence sharing, technological innovation in crime prevention, and enhancing communication channels between garden centres and local police teams.
Among the attendees were Benjamin Tate, Executive Director of Tates of Sussex Garden Centres, who emphasised the importance of partnership working and investment in new security technologies to protect staff, customers, and stock.
“Our goal is to make our four Sussex garden centres as safe and secure as possible” says Executive Director Benjamin Tate. “Meetings like this allow us to share best practice across the industry and ensure that the voices of businesses are heard at the highest level.”
These regional meetings, coordinated by the Horticultural Trades Association, aim to support members in developing effective approaches to retail crime prevention and to strengthen relationships between the industry and police.|