Sussex MS Centre Celebrates 40 years
Among those attending the celebration was Alistair Hignell (the former rugby union international, first–class cricketer, and broadcaster who lives with MS and is a patron of the Sussex MS Centre), Deputy Mayor Amanda Grimshaw, Roy Galley, Chairman of East Sussex County Council, and councillors from Adur District Council.
Emily-Jane Stuttard, the manager of Sussex MS Centre, said: “The Centre is a safe and healing space - and it’s thriving. Among the attendees I saw some members who have been with us for 30 years.
"What a brilliant advertisement for the Centre! In the last year alone we carried out 2,000 Oxygen therapy sessions benefitting nearly 400 members, as well as over 2,000 complimentary therapy sessions.
"In fact, our main issue now is that the building we’re in isn’t large enough to accommodate all that we want to do.
"If we can find a new and bigger home, just imagine what help we could give to those with MS and other neurological conditions.”