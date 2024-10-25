Sussex MS Centre Celebrates 40 years

By Emily Stuttard
Contributor
Published 25th Oct 2024, 03:12 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 15:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Small Charity with big impact celebrates 40th anniversary. Sussex MS Centre has been celebrating their 40th anniversary throughout the year culminating with a drinks reception hosted by staff and trustees. The Centre began its life at Southlands Hospital in Shoreham by Sea in 1984 and moved to its leafy home in Southwick in 1994.

Among those attending the celebration was Alistair Hignell (the former rugby union international, first–class cricketer, and broadcaster who lives with MS and is a patron of the Sussex MS Centre), Deputy Mayor Amanda Grimshaw, Roy Galley, Chairman of East Sussex County Council, and councillors from Adur District Council.

Emily-Jane Stuttard, the manager of Sussex MS Centre, said: “The Centre is a safe and healing space - and it’s thriving. Among the attendees I saw some members who have been with us for 30 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"What a brilliant advertisement for the Centre! In the last year alone we carried out 2,000 Oxygen therapy sessions benefitting nearly 400 members, as well as over 2,000 complimentary therapy sessions.

Gary Hector (Trustee, MS Centre, Alistair Hignell (Patron, MS Centre). Rachael Volunteer (MS Centre)Gary Hector (Trustee, MS Centre, Alistair Hignell (Patron, MS Centre). Rachael Volunteer (MS Centre)
Gary Hector (Trustee, MS Centre, Alistair Hignell (Patron, MS Centre). Rachael Volunteer (MS Centre)

"In fact, our main issue now is that the building we’re in isn’t large enough to accommodate all that we want to do.

"If we can find a new and bigger home, just imagine what help we could give to those with MS and other neurological conditions.”

Related topics:SouthwickShoreham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice