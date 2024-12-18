Sussex nine-year-old’s inspiring fundraising costume to buy toys for children at Christmas

A 9-year-old schoolboy, shocked his family when he announced how he wanted to fundraise to help a children’s charity.

Oakley, age 9, who lives in Hailsham, told his parents Daniel and Becky MacDiarmid, that he wanted to raise money to buy new toys for children who would be spending their Christmas in women’s refuges.

The determined young man, approached his teacher at Plumpton Primary School in Lewes and asked if they would hold a fun dress-down day with children getting sponsored for coming to school in silly clothes.

The event, which Oakley called ’Dress Wacky Day, was a huge success, raising nearly £2000 for the children’s charity, KidsOut, who support children, who with their mothers, have fled domestic violence.

Toy shop staff with the four children who raised the most money to buy toys

His father Daniel MadDiarmid said, “Oakley is conscious that not all parents can afford fancy dress costumes which is why he named the event, ‘Dress Wacky Day’, meaning pupils could wear things like their pyjamas if they wanted. His idea for the day, was to dress like an elderly man. What we didn’t expect was him to ask if I would shave a large bald patch on his head as he believed he would raise more money to buy toys for children in need. When it is put like that to you, how can you say no?”

Oakley’s mother, Becky, said, “We are so proud of Oakley. Last year he shaved all his hair off to raise money to help children living in refuges and is now passionate about trying to help them. He hopes that other schools will be inspired by what he has done and choose to hold their own Wacky Dress Day.”

The money raised by Oakley and the three children in his school who raised the most in sponsorship, joined Oakley’s parents on a giant toy shopping spree.

CEO of the children’s charity, KidsOut, Sara Williams, said, “Oakley really is a little star. To think this was all his idea at the age of 9 is quite incredible. As a charity we deliver toys to children living in over 700 refuges in the UK so that they have something to open on Christmas Day. Without the toys many of them would sadly go without. Oakley’s efforts are truly inspiring. The toys bought thanks to the fundraising event and the children at Plumpton School, will bring smiles to the faces of some of the county’s most vulnerable children.”