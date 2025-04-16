Sussex nursery children hop, bounce and crawl to raise money for local charity Amaze this Easter

Hopscotch Nursery kids at Easter Fundraiser

Local nursery kids brought a burst of colour, creativity and community spirit to Hove this morning, as children from Hopscotch Nurseries took part in a joyful Easter-themed fundraising event in support of Amaze - the Sussex charity supporting families with children and young people with disabilities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hopscotch-a-thon - a sponsored challenge which saw children aged from 9 months to 5 years, hopping, bouncing, crawling (and giggling) their way across a hopscotch - is in support of the nursery’s year long charity partner.

The challenge is taking place across all seven Hopscotch nurseries in Brighton & Hove and East Sussex with the individual scores from each nursery being added together to create a combined total for Amaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundraising challenge was part of a week-long series of seasonal activities taking place across all Hopscotch nurseries - from Easter painting and sensory play to an adorable mini Easter bonnet parade and chick hunt, which the children from West Hove nursery took part in at nearby Davis Park.

Hopscotch Nursery kids at Easter Fundraiser

Materials for the craft activities were kindly donated by Hobbycraft, helping the children create beautifully embellished bonnets, colourful bunny ears and fluffy tails.

Other highlights included a rabbit-themed exercise session and Easter sensory trays filled with pastel oats and eggs for scooping and sorting.

Philip Ford, Managing Director at Hopscotch Nurseries said: “It was wonderful to see the children from our West Hove nursery come together in Davis Park today, to take part in our Easter fundraiser - our Hopscotch-a-thon - including our Easter bonnet parade and egg hunt. We are so pleased that this fun event - and the others running this week across all our nurseries - was also fundraising for Amaze, helping to support all the fantastic work they do throughout Sussex.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siobhan Collier, Trust and Corporate Fundraiser at Amaze said: "We're really grateful for the support of Hopscotch over the past year. Whether that's been their staff walking over hot coals, to events like this, they have been brilliant in working together to raise money for families with disabled children in Sussex."

Hopscotch Nursery Kids at Easter Fundraiser

The Hopscotch-a-thon has been taking place all week across the nursery group’s settings, and so far more than £5,000 has been raised for Amaze since the partnership began in June 2024.

For more information on Hopscotch Nurseries visit https://www.hopscotch.uk.com/ and to donate to the Hopscotch-a-thon in support of Amaze visit here:.