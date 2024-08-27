Sussex Outreach Support brings services to rural railway stations.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of a pilot for a wider project "Colin" the One You vehicle was present at a number of rural railway stations throughout three weeks in August.

Throughout August, Community Rail representatives and Dr Sarah Jaques from the Sussex Outreach Support worked together to bring combined services to the rural railway stations on the 1066 line from Hastings to Tonbridge.

Over three, two-night sessions, the "One You" staff were present at Robertsbridge, Etchingham and Battle Railway Stations.

The latter two had the benefit of the One You vehicle "Colin" where they were able undertake numerous health checks for nine local residents and commuters.

You You at Etchingham.

At all three sites they were supported by the services of the Citizens Advice and East Sussex Recovery Assist.

This was the first of many sessions to planned by the partnership who are hoping to bring numerous outreach services to the rural communities using station spaces.