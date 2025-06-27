Sussex people ‘concerned’ about ocean: major survey marks Sussex Bay’s first anniversary

In a major new survey published to mark Sussex Bay’s anniversary as a nature recovery project, it is revealed that the emotion that Sussex people most associate with the ocean is “concern”.

The survey of over 1800 people found that 44% of them put “concern” top of their list. That was followed by “awe or wonder” (36%), “curiosity” (27%) and “calm” (25%).

Since launching last June, and via its Blue Natural Capital Lab, Sussex Bay has raised £1.2 million in ethical funding for marine nature recovery projects. Delivered in collaboration with other groups, this funding has been supporting projects for the fishing community, the Sussex Dolphin Project and Weald to Waves, which is connecting nature corridors in Sussex.

To mark its anniversary, Sussex Bay is announcing the results of its Ocean Literacy Survey.

The Ocean Literacy Survey

Sussex Bay commissioned an Ocean Literacy Survey of people in Sussex. This bolsters the base of marine-related research which underpins Sussex Bay’s work.

These results include:

Four in five respondents (81%) said the marine environment was good for their mental health, with the top cited reason being “it clears my head” (29%).

Three quarters (76%) said the marine environment was good for their physical health.

Significantly more people in Sussex than nationally say they’ve taken action to protect the marine environment, with seven in ten (70%) confirming they’d done some of a provided list of activities. That’s significantly higher than the 55% who did so in the national 2022 survey.

The most common activities reported were ‘making changes to their lifestyle to benefit the marine environment’ (31%) and ‘signing petitions about issues affecting the marine environment’ (25%).

Eighteen- to 34-year-olds were most likely to have made changes to their lifestyle (40%).

Overall, 40% of survey participants rated the marine environment in their local area as “good” or “very good” and 22% rated it as “poor” or “very poor”. This indicates that Sussex participants had a more positive view of their local environment than of the national picture.

About a quarter (26%) of Sussex Bay participants rated the health of the marine environment around England as “good” or “very good”, and close to half (47%) rated it as “poor” or “very poor”.

The anniversary event

Speakers at on Friday 27 June will come from the Sussex Wildlife Trust, various Sussex ‘B Corps’, as well as ‘GenR’, which is a movement for nature. The Sussex Bay team will update attendees on the progress they are making together in collaboration with others. On the day, Sussex Bay will publish its inaugural annual report and outline the progress that has been made alongside a constellation of partners. The team will also trail the publication of the first ever Blueprint for Seascape Recovery.

On 27 June, there will be keynote speeches from Brighton-based comedian Zoe Lyons, and Sam Zindell of Propellernet.

Annual report and Blueprint for Seascape Recovery

The Blueprint for Seascape Recovery provides information about our marine and coastal environments by showcasing diverse evidence, including the results of our ocean literacy survey as well as covering projects with the Sussex fishing community. And it sets a research-led basis for the future.

Dean Spears, Head of Sussex Bay, said:

“Imagine our waters being abundant with life: seabream, mackerel, eels, otters, sharks, kelp and seagrasses all making Sussex their home. Envisage swimmers and surfers enjoying clean waves, and dog walkers and families breathing fresh air as they wander across pristine sands. This is how Sussex once was - and it’s how it can be again. This is what we’re working towards.

“In our first year, Sussex Bay has already raised £1.2 million in ethical funding for marine nature recovery projects and it’s our mission to raise £50 million by 2050. Our ocean literacy survey tells us that people in Sussex care about their ocean, and we’re excited to work with residents and businesses to return the Sussex coastline to glory.

“We’re delighted to mark our anniversary with an online event, kindly hosted by Brighton Sea Lanes, which is set to see hundreds of people log on to hear what we’ve been doing and what’s in store. Sussex Bay is for everyone who cares about nature. Everyone is welcome - please join us online.”

Brighton-based comedian Zoe Lyons told Sussex Bay:

“In a world where we are so acutely aware of the environmental challenges that we're all facing it can, at times, be incredibly overwhelming. And I think with Sussex Bay, the whole ethos of it is bringing together groups that are doing beautiful little projects in order to make a much bigger impact. It's a huge beacon of hope.”

Dr Lewis White, Seascape Research and Recovery Lead at Sussex Bay, said:

“It’s striking that, in Sussex, ‘concern’ is the top-cited emotion in relation to the ocean. And our survey was conducted before the buzz around David Attenborough’s powerful new film. The results show that people care about the ocean – and that’s a great thing. People want their healthy seas back – and that’s what we’re working for. Very soon we’ll be publishing the first part of the Blueprint for Seascape Recovery which will set out how we achieve that.”

Other projects

One of Sussex Bay’s first moves was to project manage, and part-fund with partners, the restoration of a new community hub for fishers in Worthing. The rotunda building has been long disused, having been boarded up following anti-social behaviour. But it has now been restored by a collaboration of groups. It will provide a meeting point and shelter and it has a kitchen, toilet and shower for fishers. And crucially, it offers a refrigerated space where fishers’ catch can be safely stored.

In another project, alongside the Sussex Wildlife Trust and Shoreham Port, Sussex Bay is funding and project-managing a scheme to recycle disused fishing nets. There are collection points Worthing, Bognor, Newhaven and Shoreham Port and plans for more.

In the last six months, the project in Worthing alone has recycled over at least four tonnes of nets, which might otherwise have been incinerated, sent to landfill or discarded in the ocean. Instead, these nets are now recycled into things like surf boards and sunglasses. Without this project, the fishing community, which is already facing real financial hardship, would have to pay for the disposal of their disused nets themselves.