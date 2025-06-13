Sussex Police Federation Bravery and Excellence in Policing Awards 2025

Held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole, the evening celebrated outstanding acts of bravery and exemplary policing, with 11 awards presented to officers who have gone above and beyond in the line of duty.

The ceremony recognised officers who placed themselves in harm’s way to save lives, protect vulnerable people, and confront danger head-on – often without hesitation.

Chief Constable Jo Shiner attended the event to personally commend the winners. In her foreword for the event programme, she wrote:

“I am incredibly proud of our officers and staff and their continued dedication, bravery and compassion. Whether protecting our communities from harm, saving lives or supporting vulnerable people, they go above and beyond day in, day out. The awards are an opportunity to pause and reflect, and to say thank you.”

The annual event, organised by Sussex Police Federation, aims to highlight the human stories behind the badge – where calm under pressure, rapid decision-making, and sheer courage make the difference in people’s lives.

Chair of Sussex Police Federation, Raffaele Cioffi, added:

"These awards are a powerful reminder of the commitment our officers make every day to keep people safe. The winners represent the very best of British policing and we’re proud to honour them."

Among those recognised this year were officers who saved a young girl from drowning at sea, restrained a violent armed suspect despite serious injury, and brought a serial sex offender to justice through high-risk undercover work.

A full list of award recipients and their citations can be found on the Sussex Police Federation website.

1 . Contributed CC Jo Shine (left) PC Mark Tully, Operations Command Bravery Award Winner (Centre) CSupt Graham Barnett (right) Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed CSupt Miles Ockwell (left) DC Julie Beckwith - Winner Bravery Award for the Professional Standards Department (right) Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Sussex Police Federation Representative of the Year PS Ryan Tipping with DI Andy Standing Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed PS Craig Less (left) PS Matt Seekings (right) Overall Winners Photo: Submitted