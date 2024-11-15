Sussex Police Federation says ditch Secret Santa and instead buy a toy for a child who has fled domestic abuse and is living in a local refuge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sussex Police Federation is raising awareness of the thousands of children each year who have witnessed or experienced domestic abuse, including emotional, violent, and sexual abuse, and live in women’s refuges around Sussex.

Chair of the Sussex Police Federation, Raffaele Cioffi, said, “We are passionate about supporting those affected by domestic violence. Whilst women, and sometimes men, are adversely affected, thousands of children each year are victims too. Our officers are nearly always the first responders to these crimes, and what we find can be incredibly upsetting and sometimes difficult to process.”

As part of the Police Federation’s campaign, they are asking the public to support their members by forgoing office Secret Santa this Christmas and putting the money towards a new toy for a child who, along with their parent, has fled domestic abuse and is living in a refuge. Most families fleeing abuse arrive at refuges with few or no possessions, so the toys will ensure that children have something to open on Christmas Day.

Among the beneficiaries of these toys will be the charity Safe in Sussex, which provides refuge accommodation, guidance, and support to those affected by domestic abuse. Kay Birch, a spokesperson from the charity said, “Children are hugely impacted by having to leave home to a place of safety, often missing the comfort of treasured toys left behind. Being able to give children in refuges new toys not only helps manage their feelings of loss but enables us to provide supported play activities to help children express their feelings, come to terms with experiences, and explore coping mechanisms as part of building a positive future.”

Offices ditch Secret Santa this Christmas

The Federation has sourced two drop-off points in Sussex so far and is hoping to confirm more soon. Alternatively, toys can be purchased online through the national children’s charity ‘Giving Tree, Fun & Happiness Shop’ at www.kidsout.org.uk, with prices starting at just £7, including delivery to a refuge. A link to drop-off points is available on www.kidsout.org.uk/the-giving-tree/sign-up/ Police Federation members can also drop toys off at the Federation offices in Lancing.

Raffaele Cioffi went on to say, “Far too often, we have to remove parents and their frightened children from their homes following a domestic violence situation. In these circumstances, a negative perception can develop about the police, as we are often seen only during difficult times in their lives. The likelihood is that we will never see these children again to change that perception. We want to change the narrative by supporting the victims of this heinous crime so children can see our officers as positive influences moving forward. In addition to other planned activities to support victims, the Federation will also be fundraising to provide children living in Sussex refuges with fun and wellbeing activities, at its annual Sussex Police Federation Bravery Awards in May 2025.