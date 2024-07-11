Sussex Police host scam awareness evening at local care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents and the local community at Wadhurst Manor Care Home in Wadhurst recently spent an evening with local Police Community Support Officers from Sussex Police who shared key tips on how to avoid being scammed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A topical issue that often affects the elderly, Leon and Amy demonstrated how to recognise a scam, and the correct way to respond and report them.

The talk discussed how scams are disguised, and can occur in person, by phone, by post, by email, and even through social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also shared their scamming experiences and recovery strategies.

An informative evening with Sussex Police

General Manager of the home, Maria said: “We know that scammers often target the elderly because they can be more trusting, and easy targets because they are not aware of all of the technology tricks that scammers often use.

"We wanted to host the evening to make sure our residents as well as friends from within the community were better informed on scamming tricks, and to know that support is always here at Wadhurst Manor as well as with the local police.”