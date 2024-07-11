Sussex Police host scam awareness evening at local care home
A topical issue that often affects the elderly, Leon and Amy demonstrated how to recognise a scam, and the correct way to respond and report them.
The talk discussed how scams are disguised, and can occur in person, by phone, by post, by email, and even through social media.
They also shared their scamming experiences and recovery strategies.
General Manager of the home, Maria said: “We know that scammers often target the elderly because they can be more trusting, and easy targets because they are not aware of all of the technology tricks that scammers often use.
"We wanted to host the evening to make sure our residents as well as friends from within the community were better informed on scamming tricks, and to know that support is always here at Wadhurst Manor as well as with the local police.”
