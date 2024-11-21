Sussex Police in Beacon to raise awareness of violence against women

By Tim Cobb
Contributor
Published 21st Nov 2024, 12:01 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 13:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Officers from Sussex Police, charities and Eastbourne Borough Council will be in The Beacon on Monday, December 2 to raise awareness of gender-based violence.

The team will be in the shopping centre near Shades to publicise a UN campaign on violence against women and girls. Officers will be joined by domestic violence advisors, and safeguarding managers from the council.

They hope to speak to a broad cross-section of shoppers and visitors to the centre, demonstrate their commitment to these issues and build trust and confidence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Keri Summers, East Sussex Partnership Manager with Sussex Police, said Violence Against Women and Girls was a growing problem in the UK.

Sussex Police will be raising the profile of domestic abuse at The BeaconSussex Police will be raising the profile of domestic abuse at The Beacon
Sussex Police will be raising the profile of domestic abuse at The Beacon

“National figures show the devastating impact of violence against women and girls, and tackling the issue is a top priority for Sussex Police and its partners,” Keri said.

“Women and girls should feel safe in private and in public, and we have a range of measures in place to protect women and girls and help them access the right support should they become victims of crime.

“Our event is part of a UN campaign to raise the awareness of domestic violence against women and girls.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Beacon General Manager, Mark Powell, said the shopping centre was pleased to welcome back officers from Sussex Police to promote such vital issues.

“We are delighted that Sussex Police, specialist charities and our local council are coming into the centre on Monday December 2 to discuss violence against women and girls,” Mark said.

“I am sure they will generate a lot of interest and help more people gain a deeper understanding of these topics.”

Related topics:Sussex PoliceEastbourne Borough Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice