Sussex Police in Beacon to raise awareness of violence against women
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The team will be in the shopping centre near Shades to publicise a UN campaign on violence against women and girls. Officers will be joined by domestic violence advisors, and safeguarding managers from the council.
They hope to speak to a broad cross-section of shoppers and visitors to the centre, demonstrate their commitment to these issues and build trust and confidence.
Keri Summers, East Sussex Partnership Manager with Sussex Police, said Violence Against Women and Girls was a growing problem in the UK.
“National figures show the devastating impact of violence against women and girls, and tackling the issue is a top priority for Sussex Police and its partners,” Keri said.
“Women and girls should feel safe in private and in public, and we have a range of measures in place to protect women and girls and help them access the right support should they become victims of crime.
“Our event is part of a UN campaign to raise the awareness of domestic violence against women and girls.”
The Beacon General Manager, Mark Powell, said the shopping centre was pleased to welcome back officers from Sussex Police to promote such vital issues.
“We are delighted that Sussex Police, specialist charities and our local council are coming into the centre on Monday December 2 to discuss violence against women and girls,” Mark said.
“I am sure they will generate a lot of interest and help more people gain a deeper understanding of these topics.”