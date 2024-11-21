Sussex Police in Beacon to raise awareness of violence against women

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Sussex Police, charities and Eastbourne Borough Council will be in The Beacon on Monday, December 2 to raise awareness of gender-based violence.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team will be in the shopping centre near Shades to publicise a UN campaign on violence against women and girls. Officers will be joined by domestic violence advisors, and safeguarding managers from the council.

They hope to speak to a broad cross-section of shoppers and visitors to the centre, demonstrate their commitment to these issues and build trust and confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keri Summers, East Sussex Partnership Manager with Sussex Police, said Violence Against Women and Girls was a growing problem in the UK.

Sussex Police will be raising the profile of domestic abuse at The Beacon

“National figures show the devastating impact of violence against women and girls, and tackling the issue is a top priority for Sussex Police and its partners,” Keri said.

“Women and girls should feel safe in private and in public, and we have a range of measures in place to protect women and girls and help them access the right support should they become victims of crime.

“Our event is part of a UN campaign to raise the awareness of domestic violence against women and girls.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Beacon General Manager, Mark Powell, said the shopping centre was pleased to welcome back officers from Sussex Police to promote such vital issues.

“We are delighted that Sussex Police, specialist charities and our local council are coming into the centre on Monday December 2 to discuss violence against women and girls,” Mark said.

“I am sure they will generate a lot of interest and help more people gain a deeper understanding of these topics.”