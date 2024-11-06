Sussex quartet start award-winning training

Four new Sussex apprentices are learning to master skills which keep electricity flowing to millions of customers at UK Power Networks’ award-winning training schools.

They are Joshua Chesson, 19, from Uckfield, Jake Zoutendijk, 16, from Shoreham, Jack Edwards, 20, from Eastbourne, and Chester Blanch, 18, from East Sussex.

The group are among 27 new apprentices preparing with Britain’s biggest electricity network for jobs that keep safe and reliable power supplies flowing to 20 million people across London, the South East and East of England.

They will train with some of the best in the business at the company’s purpose-built training facilities, where 110 craft apprentices learn specialist little-known trades as cable jointers, substation fitters and linespeople. UK Power Networks was recently named Large Employer of the Year in the Department for Education’s South East Regional Apprenticeship and Skills Awards 2024 and won Training Provision of the Year at the Energy & Utility Skills Awards 2024.

Ahead of Tomorrow's Engineers Week (11-15 November), the Sussex recruits explained why they want to work in the electricity industry.

Supermarket baker Joshua Chesson, 19, from Uckfield, East Sussex, is training as an overhead linesperson in Southwick, Brighton. The former Uckfield College student said: “I’m going to learn to work safely at height on overhead power lines. I’m comfortable with heights, I know it will have its challenges but with support we’ll overcome them.

“It’s going to be a fulfilling and rewarding career because a lot of people depend on us for their electricity and that drives a lot of motivation. The weather conditions will be difficult at times, but I will get used to it.

“Working in different places and moving around all the time, exploring the area, really appeals to me. I’ll enjoy being part of a team and getting to know everyone.”

Rugby player and mountain biker, Jake Zoutendijk, 16, from Shoreham, West Sussex, is swapping bar work for training as an overhead linesperson in Southern Cross, Brighton.

The former Shoreham Academy student said: “I’ll be learning to work on large wooden electricity poles that you see in the countryside. My dad works here and is passionate about his role. I’m glad to finally be part of it.

“What really excites me is the hands-on role. In school I managed to get good results but didn’t enjoy sitting in a classroom every day. I went for this job because I really like travelling, being in different places each day. If I was in one place all the time, I would get bored.

“I read that climate change was irreversible unless we did something about it, so it’s nice to do a role now which will support more EVs and low carbon technology.”

Jack Edwards, 20, from Eastbourne, will train as an overhead linesperson in Polegate. He said: “I'd like to progress as much as I can in UK Power Networks, potentially going on development pathways to become an engineer, or even a manager.

"The world is your oyster at UK Power Networks. There is a lot of room to work up, which is great for me because I like to progress and get better and better.

“When I got here, I saw that the course leaders are really approachable. You can go up to them and talk about whatever. It's been brilliant.”

Chester Blanch, 18, from East Sussex, is an electrics fanatic, learning to become an overhead linesperson.

Chester said: “I've got an interest in old electrical things, a passion I’ve had since I was three. I think it started with me taking apart my toys out of curiosity seeing how they work.

“More recently, in my spare time I’ve started completing mini electrical restoration projects. Recently, I was lucky to receive a few old 1960s ex-streetlamps from a council when they were replacing them.

"I took on the challenge of restoring them, I stripped them back, cleaned, repainted, and re-wired them. When I got them working again, I was proud and it meant they were safe from being skipped. I just have an absolute love for it. I look to find more electronics to restore in my free time.

“A dream job of mine was to become a teacher. I decided I didn't want to pursue university at this time, but I still love inspiring people. I helped out with a lot of my lessons in my secondary school whilst I was in sixth form, as part of an extra volunteering pathway. And part of that involved teaching children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.

"They would come into the lesson unable to understand something, and if I was able to help them learn then that was just such a great achievement, especially if they enjoy it!

“I’d like to get my experience here and move onto the recruitment and training side of things. I think it would be a real passion of mine. If you had told me a year ago I’d be on this apprenticeship, I wouldn’t have believed you. However I’m sat here now, and my biggest piece of advice is give it a shot, whatever your passion is always try.”

Charlie Aston, engineering trainee manager at UK Power Networks, said: “Our apprentices are getting ready to take on crucial roles maintaining electricity supplies in our communities, work that typically happens behind the scenes, around the clock, and regardless of the weather.

“Safety and welfare are central to our apprenticeship, and we expect high standards of ourselves and our new apprentices. We nurture and empower apprentices to realise their potential, building a foundation for skilled lifelong careers and development opportunities.”

There were 33 applications for every vacancy on the Power Networks Craftsperson (Level 3) Apprenticeships. The programme has seen a 38% Distinction rate, exceeding national retention and completion rates, with all who qualify gaining employment with the company.

The new trainees include three women in a sector where women are welcomed but underrepresented among job applications. Sixteen apprentices will train as linespeople, six as cable jointers and five as substation fitters. Theory gained at college is put into practice under supervision with mentors at their local depots and at the training centres.

The 27 apprentices include school and college leavers like Chester, Joshua, Jack and Jake, who can qualify in three years, and apprentices making a career change, who complete condensed training in two years.