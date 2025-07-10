Sussex rail group centre stage at parliamentary reception

Lewes-based Southeast Communities Rail Partnership (SCRP) attended a Community Rail Network parliamentary reception on Monday (7th July) hosted by Helena Dollimore, MP for Hastings and Rye.

Tim Barkley, SCRP chair, said :- “It was great to be able to discuss the importance of community rail at such a prestigious event, on the terrace of the Houses of Parliament. The event was attended by senior railway managers and community rail partnerships from across the country, and I had the honour of introducing Lord Hendy, the rail minister, for the keynote speech.

“It was good to be joined by so many of our own SCRP colleagues too, who work hard to ensure the railway does connect with its local communities.

“It is particularly relevant to be celebrating railways now as this year is Rail 200, commemorating the 200th anniversary of the modern railway.

Fiona Morton, SCRP CEO; Tim Barkley, SCRP chair; Helena Dollimore MP; Kanna Ingleson, SCRP 1066 line officer; James Abbott, SCRP 1066 line chair; Kevin Boorman, SCRP Marshlink line chair on the Commons Terrace

“As part of our own work for Rail 200, we are holding a special celebration family-friendly event at Lewes Town Hall on Friday 1st August (1.8.25!). Open from 11am until 3pm, with free admission, it will showcase the work of the various organisations and communities we work with.”