Sussex school is crowned best breakfast club in the South East

The Regis School in West Sussex has won the award for the Best Breakfast Club in the South East as part of Kellogg’s annual awards.

The selection was based on the inspiring individuals and activities that transform the mornings of children, whilst also acknowledging the way in which each winner would spend their new funds. With so many amazing stories submitted, the competition was tough.

To celebrate their achievement, the school will be invited to attend an award ceremony at The Houses of Parliament on 19th November, where they will receive a £1000 cash prize. They will also get the chance to meet some MPs, mingle with other award-winning schools and enjoy a trip on the London eye.

A panel of specialist judges, which included CEO of Magic Breakfast Lindsay Mcdonald, CEO of Fareshare George Wright, Baroness Debbie Wilcox and Matthew Burton from Educating Yorkshire, selected the winners.

Kellogg’s will not only be celebrating the best Breakfast Clubs from each region in 2024. For the first time ever, Kellogg’s will award schools an Attendance Excellence Award, which recognises a school that has worked hard to tackle absenteeism. They will also be presenting a school with a Parental Engagement award, which celebrates a school’s ability to involve parents in the running of their club.

Karen Doran from The Regis School said: “We are delighted to be awarded the best breakfast club in the South East. Our club has a hugely positive impact on both pupils and parents alike, by providing the children with a safe start to the day.

“Breakfast clubs help mitigate issues like hunger and absenteeism. With the extra funding we really feel that we can continue to make a huge difference!”

This comes as the latest research from Kellogg’s found 26 per cent of teachers in [X] believe that increasing absenteeism makes it harder to maintain a positive school culture. 68 per cent also believe that absenteeism has a negative impact on a child’s social skills.

