Sussex schoolchildren to learn about life on the farm on Back British Farming Day

Thousands of school children in the South East and Midlands will be showing their support for the nation’s farmers on Back British Farming Day.

More than 200 schools in counties including East Sussex, West Sussex, Kent, Surrey, Hertfordshire, Northamptonshire, Lincolnshire, plus central London, are holding farming-themed activities during the NFU’s flagship annual celebration of British food and farming on Wednesday.

School contract catering company Accent Catering is organising events including talks on where food comes from, a Great British Bake-Off style carrot cake making competition using locally-sourced carrots, toy tractor displays and tractor colouring-in competitions.

Many schools will also display posters with stories about “farming heroes” from the local area.

Graham Ogden, food and engagement manager at Accent Catering, said: “We have always been passionate about providing children with fresh, local, produce and helping children to understand where their food comes from, so we contacted the NFU in December to see how we can work together and we are now working in partnership.

“We are helping children in inner city schools to grow their own vegetables and we plan to work with the NFU to bring some farmers into schools to give talks.

“Learning about local food helps these children to develop knowledge and pride in their local community.”

Back British Farming Day takes place on Wednesday, September 11, for the ninth year.

A farming display in one of Accent Catering's schools.

The day sees the NFU host a Parliamentary reception and invite MPs to champion British farming by wearing the wool and wheat-pin badge.

People across the country show their support for British food and farming on social media throughout the day using #BackBritishFarmingDay.

Mr Ogden added: “We are getting behind Back British Farming Day in a big way this year and we look forward to working more with the NFU in the future.

“We want this generation to set the standard for the future.”