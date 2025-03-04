Sussex schoolgirl Daisy and Nova the dog reach for the stars at Crufts 2025

A nine-year-old girl who stole the show and the hearts of the nation two years running when she was interviewed on Channel 4 about her experience at Crufts is set to return to the show this week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, host Clare Balding asked viewers if they remembered seeing Daisy Upton on Crufts coverage the previous year.

She told them that Daisy had been treated for neuroblastoma – a type of cancer that Daisy refers to as a “monster” in her tummy – when she was six months old, spending nine months in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare said: “It’s safe to say I think that dogs have been Daisy’s saviour” and labelled her appearance on last year’s show as “brilliant stuff”.

Daisy and Radzi at Crufts

Daisy, from Hailsham, was interviewed by presenter Radzi Chinyanganya as she stepped out of the ring after competing in a young handler class run by the UK’s largest shooting and conservation organisation, the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC), on Gundog Day at Crufts.

The pair picked up where they left off the year before and their banter and bond was a joy to behold.

The “monster” has left Daisy with long-term health issues but she was determined to take part to prove that, despite her disabilities, she can achieve her dreams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Crufts 2023 and 2024, and with her sights set on Crufts 2025, Daisy’s handling has gone from strength to strength. Over the summer, she has taken part in several working tests and said she can’t wait to get back in the ring on Saturday (March 8), gundog day, with her dog Nova.

Daisy and Radzi at Crufts

Daisy said: “I'm looking forward to showing Nova at Crufts again and showing people that you can do anything you put your mind to.”

Daisy’s mum Chloe said: “We are incredibly proud of Daisy, her passion for working with dogs and how well she copes with such a long day. We can’t wait to watch her again at Crufts this week, she is polite to everyone on the day and really does show how kind she is.”

Glynn Evans, BASC’s head of game and wildlife management, said: "For someone so young, who has overcome so much, Daisy has shown ability and maturity well beyond her years. She is an absolute credit to her parents and a wonderful advocate of working gundogs. We are looking forward to catching up with her again this year.”

To watch Daisy on Channel 4 last year, click here. She can be seen 39 minutes in.