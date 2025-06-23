Sussex shopper selects amputee charity to receive big cash grant

A charity helping Sussex amputees is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 donation.

Tesco customers at the East Wittering Express store were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

Steel Bones was one of three local charities that customers could vote for to receive the £5,000 Golden Grant as part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme.

The charity runs events, support groups and digital inclusion projects aimed at helping amputee families stay connected, active, and informed. It also delivers free support packs to new amputees, and it campaigns to improve services and visibility for those affected by limb loss.

Kirsty Vear (Steel Bones fundraiser) and Mary-Ann Vear (ambassador and fundraiser for Steel Bones) celebrate £5,000 grant for local amputees.

Emma Joy Staines, founder of Steel Bones, said: “This funding is absolutely vital. It will go directly toward providing local amputees and their families with access to practical support, peer mentoring, and wellbeing activities to help them overcome the trauma of amputation and rediscover confidence and connection.

“We’re so grateful to Tesco and to the wonderful customers who voted for us — your support makes a real difference.”

More than 100 Tesco stores across the country took part in the Golden Grants event, with £500,000 in total being donated to good causes that help children and young people.

Stronger Starts helps schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, as well as purchasing equipment for healthy activities.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco said: “We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools and local projects, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities.

“Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120million has been given to more than 67,000 schools and community groups.”

Golden Grants are part of Tesco’s £8million Stronger Starts grant programme, which is delivered in partnership with the charity Groundwork UK.

Sussex schools and children’s groups can apply for a Stronger Starts grant of £1,500, £1,000 or £500 by going to www.tescoplc.com/strongerstarts