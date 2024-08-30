Sussex Sight Support event open to all

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Sussex’s 4Sight Vision Support (4SVS) and East Sussex Vision Support are holding a Sussex Sight Support Day this September which is open to anyone affected by sight loss, as well as their families and carers. The charities are hosting the event on September 11th from 10am to 2pm at the Shoreham Centre, Pond Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5WU.

The event will feature an array of exhibitors from organisations who offer practical help, services and equipment to support blind and partially sighted residents and their families throughout the two counties. Attendees will be able to talk to these organisations, understand what they do and find out how they can provide support. It includes representatives from West Sussex County Council VRS Team (Vision Rehab Specialist), Blind Veterans UK, the Macular Society and the RNIB to name but a few.

Richard Deadman, 4SVS Vision Support Advisor and organiser of the event commented, “This event is all about choice, and to be able to give that to our clients is key to supporting them on their sight loss journey. It is also an opportunity to learn about general good eye health and we hope residents will really benefit from this event and find out more about what practical help is available in the two counties.”

This drop-in event is free, no appointment is needed. It is being held in the run up to National Eye Health Week from 23rd – 29th September, a nationwide awareness week which promotes the importance of good eye health and the need for regular eye health checks for all.

The image shows 4SVS’s Sarah talking to some clients at one of the charity’s previous support events

For further information contact 4Sight Vision Support 01243 838001, email [email protected] or visit www.4sight.org.uk/current-news/ Contact East Sussex Vision Support on 01323 832252, email [email protected] or visit www.eastsussexvisionsupport.org